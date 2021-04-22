The manufacturer of Sputnik V Vaccines in India clarifies the day after the price announcement





The first batch of Sputnik vaccines will be fully developed and ready to be administered by Russia. New Delhi: A day after announcing that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine could be sold for $ 10 (about Rs 750) a dose in India, its maker Dr Reddy’s Labs clarified that price discussions are still ongoing and there is no final decision yet. “While the global price for the Sputnik V vaccine is $ 10 per dose, we are still in discussions about the price of doses imported into India. We will share an update as soon as there are further developments in this regard,” Dr Reddy’s said in a statement. statement today. Yesterday, GV Prasad, Dr Reddy’s Managing Director, said: “First, the imported product would only be for the private market, it is fully allowed for the private market. Our partner wants to value it globally at a similar level. Global price is $ 10 and I hope it will be the ceiling in India.So first we will start with this, once we start production we will have to start exporting a part of it and give it to the public markets in India and that “Price model that we will have to understand in the coming weeks. The $ 10 ceiling should be a little less than that. This product will be available for both the public and private markets.” He added that the cost of Sputnik V would be lower when its production started in India. Imports of Sputnik V will begin in May, Mr Prasad said in the third vaccine to be cleared for use in India, now facing the world’s worst wave of Covid. Asked how many doses would be available by May-June, Mr Prasad said: “This is still being negotiated, but my opinion is for a few hundred thousand.” The Serum Institute of India has said its Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-Astrazeneca, will be sold at Rs 400 for state governments and Rs 600 at private hospitals. The center will continue to receive Covishield doses at Rs 150 each. The Sputnik V is the only Covid shot other than those of Pfizer and Moderna that shows an over 91 percent effectiveness against Covid-19 when taken in two doses, 21 days apart. The first batch of Sputnik vaccines will be fully developed and ready to be administered by Russia. “After that we will activate the Indian people and that they already activated, they are growing, doing all the necessary protocols to start production, creating equivalence and then bring the product made incredibly to people in India, “said Mr Prasad.

