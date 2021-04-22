Female science and math teachers: Better than they think?





On April 22, International Girls’ ICT Day, the importance of engaging young girls and women around the world to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) is emphasized. More urgent than ever, more girls and women are needed in STEM. In over two-thirds of education systems, less than 25% of students in engineering, manufacturing, construction, or information and communication technology (ICT) are women. However, STEM careers are in growing demand and are needed to address the current challenges facing the world including COVID-19, climate change and food and water security. Given this urgency, UNESCO and the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA) investigated how teacher self-efficacy and gender relate to teaching mathematics and science in a separate issue of the IEA Compass: Briefs in Education Series. Use of data from IEA Trends in the International Study of Mathematics and Science (TIMSS) 2015, the review explores the relationship between teacher gender and student math and science achievement and how the self-efficacy of female teachers relates to job satisfaction. The report also discusses the implications for teaching and suggests actions to address gender gaps. Female teachers have been associated with improved educational experiences and improved learning outcomes for girls in some contexts. Acting as positive role models for girls, female teachers find that they effectively spread myths about innate abilities among boys and improve girls ’perceptions, interest, and self-efficacy in STEM. However, the latest summary suggests that the low self-efficacy of female science and math teachers may affect the self-efficacy of girls themselves in these subjects and their STEM career pursuit. “In my school, teachers are well represented in STEM subjects, but I was not aware that they could experience lower self-efficacy than men,” says Tanja NE Schmidt, a math and chemistry teacher at Heinrich. Hertz-Schule in Hamburg, Germany, on her perceptions of gender in teaching. “As a teacher, I see girls and boys demonstrating different attitudes in math and chemistry, with girls feeling less confident than boys in these subjects,” she said. “I did not expect this to be related to teachers’ self-esteem.” Tanja is eager to discuss the findings of this review with her peers to encourage more girls to build self-confidence and evaluate their success in STEM fields as they explore their future careers. Photo: UNESCO / Maina WaGioko Public Publication. This material comes from the original organization and can be of a point-in-time nature, edited for clarity, style and length. Look full here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos