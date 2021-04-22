For the Greens of Germany, the Mainstream means the loss of the radical edge

A Green-led government in Europe’s largest economy is set to emerge in September, although activists expecting sweeping climate reform may be disappointed.

While the Greens of Germany proposes to review the industrial power plant and accelerate The environmental goals of the European Union, the party knows will have to compromise.

It will likely have to regain its ambition to ban combustion-engine cars by 2030, as well as aggressive spending on climate-neutral infrastructure and coal removal eight years earlier than planned.

This is because in the most likely scenario, the Greens will be in a coalition with Angela Merkel’s heirs in the conservative bloc. The party’s political journey has drawn him from an essential movement and towards the center. Along the way, she has lost some of her zeal and gone through a single affair.

In a radio interview Thursday, the Green candidate for chancellor tried to calm industry fears, using the attempt to produce “climate-neutral steel” as an example.

“This is essential to protect jobs in Germany and Europe, and if we are not taking the lead there, others will do so,” Annalena Baerbock told Deutschlandfunk. “It is about reducing global warming while leading European manufacturers in the future,” she said, adding that she wants to prevent the risk of factory closures due to cheaper imports from China.

Their environmental policies are now accompanied by plans to tax the rich, reform the European Central Bank and abandon NATO spending targets. The spotlight is on the Greens, and what they think, after one the shocking poll saw them overtake Merkel’s center-right party to become the biggest political force in the country.

The ruling Greens will test Europe’s determination to adopt unprecedented policies aimed at making every corner of the economy more sustainable. For example, the party wants to install solar panels on every new roof and make companies pay a faster price for emitting the greenhouse gases that heat the planet.

Is it really feasible? Voters can broadly support the goals, but few want to bear the additional costs that those measures will bring, according to polls.

“It will be a reality check,” said Ralph Harthan, a senior fellow at the Institute for Applied Ecology in Berlin. They “will have to overcome the barriers that exist in society”, such as persuading people to exchange boilers that burn fossil fuels.

How much they will be able to give in their manifesto will depend on the conversion of positive polls into votes. The Nord Stream 2 gas project, which brings fuel from Russia to Germany, has been a constant source of transatlantic friction. The Greens want to reject him, but this can be difficult if they rule with the Christian Democrats, who under Merkel have stood by them.

Sven Giegold, a Green lawmaker in the European Parliament, is shrewd about the balancing act. With strong voter support, “then we will have the legitimacy for a fundamental change in German climate policy.”

But “of course, it will not be possible to implement the Green program line by line,” he said. The political goal will be for the car, energy and agriculture industries to be more responsible for their pollution.

The new leader The Greens of Germany rose beyond the Conservatives in a poll of voters Source: Forsa



The Greens’ record – including 10 years running Baden-Wuerttemberg, a power plant in southwest Germany – has shown it will be pragmatic. Moreover, the country’s political structure promotes stability by forcing broad-based coalitions such as the current alliance between Merkel’s CDU / CSU bloc and pro-labor Social Democrats.

Green politicians are currently involved in 11 state governments and the party was the junior partner in the ruling coalition under former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. The Greens seem to have more opportunities for partnership than the CDU / CSU alliance, which cannot seem to find its footing after two decades of Merkel leadership.

While countries such as the UK are pursuing similarly ambitious carbon reduction goals, the road ahead is definitely more challenging for Germany due to the economy’s much larger industrial base. Implementing the policies proposed by the Greens potentially means greater disruption for companies and workers.

The country’s economic backbone is already facing a set of pains from the consequences of the coronavirus crisis on intensifying competition from China and rising pension liabilities. More environmental costs would hurt Germany’s export champions as they compete against international firms with less stringent regulations.

Intensive carbon Germany’s economy generates more carbon dioxide emissions than its peers Source: OECD



The increase in support for the Greens comes against the backdrop of an EU pact to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and eliminate them completely by 2050. EU lawmakers and governments reached a major agreement this week to make the goals legally binding.

The deal paves the way for the bloc to propose more than a dozen adjustments to boost sustainability. The measures will require support from national governments to enter into force, which would put the new German government in the spotlight.

The question is whether the Greens, who have called for even more ambitious goals, would be able to muster the necessary cross-party determination to translate ambition into reality in the country and then lead the EU by example.

Baerbock will be the main architect of the Greens’ response to these challenges. The 40-year-old candidate, who has no government experience, could become the most powerful climate leader in the world. She attended anti-nuclear demonstrations as a child, studied law at the London School of Economics and worked in the European Parliament. It also comes from the pragmatic wing of the party.

“The Green Party has become more professional and also more conservative than ever, which has changed the way Germans are viewed,” said Sonja Peterson, a senior fellow at the Institut für Weltwirtschaft Kiel, an economic institute in Germany.

– With the help of Iain Rogers, Vanessa Dezem, Ewa Krukowska and Nikos Chrysoloras

