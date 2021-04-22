International
German lawmakers question Merkel, ministers over the Wirecard scandal
BERLIN: German lawmakers experiencing the collapse of payment firm Wirecard this week are rallying top ministers and even Chancellor Angela Merkel as a parliamentary inquiry into mass fraud reaches a dramatic climax.
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who has described the Wirecard scandal as “unprecedented” in Germany, will find himself in the hot spot on Thursday (April 22nd), two days after Economy Minister Peter Altmaier appeared before a parliamentary committee. .
Lawmakers are investigating political and regulatory failures that allowed Wirecard fraud to go unnoticed for years, with critics saying early warning signs were ignored.
Once a rising star in the booming fintech sector, Wirecard filed for bankruptcy last year after admitting that 1.9 billion euros were missing from its accounts.
Former company CEO Markus Brown and several other top executives were arrested on fraud and money laundering charges.
Focusing on the roles of politicians in drama comes at a difficult time for Merkel’s ruling conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners, five months before the general election.
MERKEL N IN CHINA
Outgoing Chancellor Merkel will be asked about her role in the scandal on Friday, as it turned out that she promoted Wirecard on a trip to China in September 2019 when the firm was looking at an attempt to enter the Chinese market.
Her intervention raised eyebrows because journalists were expressing doubts about Wirecard books at the time.
Merkel should ask herself if “the promotion of Wirecard was really appropriate or if her office should not have seen the warning signs earlier,” said Frank Schaeffler, an MP from the pro-business FDP party that is on the committee.
Also accused of being too slow to react is Merkel Scholz’s next successor from the center-left SPD, whose finance ministry oversees banking regulator Bafin, who has been criticized for his poor oversight of Wirecard.
This, in turn, “raises the issue of the political responsibility of Olaf Scholz and his secretaries of state,” said Matthias Hauer, a Conservative MP on the committee.
Bafin has been particularly criticized for his decision to impose a two-month ban on cutting Wirecard shares in early 2019, which Schaeffler said “seriously damaged confidence in Germany as a financial hub”.
Bafin also controversially filed a complaint against two Financial Times reporters who reported irregularities on Wirecard while dismissing their suspicions.
The regulator in recent months has undergone comprehensive reforms and a reshuffle at the helm.
“CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR”
With the election battle in full swing, SPD and opposition MPs have sought to shift attention to the Conservative-led economy ministry by stressing the role of Wirecard auditors.
As a Wirecard auditor for more than 10 years, accounting giant EY signed into the firm’s accounts even when a string of media reports raised the alarm about Wirecard accounting practices.
As they frowned on Economy Minister Altmaier on Tuesday, lawmakers questioned whether the ministry’s audit observer APAS should have closely monitored EY’s work.
Any shortcomings on the part of APAS meant “even the minister had not done his job properly,” said FDP MP Florian Toncar.
Although he denied responsibility for the scandal, Altmaier told the committee that compliance rules at APAS would be tightened.
In a mid-street report in March, lawmakers on the committee slammed what they called “a culture of irresponsibility” and said financial authorities and political leaders had “grounded indications of criminal behavior on Wirecard”.
Some of those in charge have already lost their jobs, including former Bafin boss Felix Hufeld, who was fired in January.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]