German lawmakers question Merkel, ministers over the Wirecard scandal

BERLIN: German lawmakers experiencing the collapse of payment firm Wirecard this week are rallying top ministers and even Chancellor Angela Merkel as a parliamentary inquiry into mass fraud reaches a dramatic climax.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who has described the Wirecard scandal as “unprecedented” in Germany, will find himself in the hot spot on Thursday (April 22nd), two days after Economy Minister Peter Altmaier appeared before a parliamentary committee. .

Lawmakers are investigating political and regulatory failures that allowed Wirecard fraud to go unnoticed for years, with critics saying early warning signs were ignored.

Once a rising star in the booming fintech sector, Wirecard filed for bankruptcy last year after admitting that 1.9 billion euros were missing from its accounts.

Former company CEO Markus Brown and several other top executives were arrested on fraud and money laundering charges.

Focusing on the roles of politicians in drama comes at a difficult time for Merkel’s ruling conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners, five months before the general election.

MERKEL N IN CHINA

Outgoing Chancellor Merkel will be asked about her role in the scandal on Friday, as it turned out that she promoted Wirecard on a trip to China in September 2019 when the firm was looking at an attempt to enter the Chinese market.

Her intervention raised eyebrows because journalists were expressing doubts about Wirecard books at the time.

Merkel should ask herself if “the promotion of Wirecard was really appropriate or if her office should not have seen the warning signs earlier,” said Frank Schaeffler, an MP from the pro-business FDP party that is on the committee.

Also accused of being too slow to react is Merkel Scholz’s next successor from the center-left SPD, whose finance ministry oversees banking regulator Bafin, who has been criticized for his poor oversight of Wirecard.

This, in turn, “raises the issue of the political responsibility of Olaf Scholz and his secretaries of state,” said Matthias Hauer, a Conservative MP on the committee.

Bafin has been particularly criticized for his decision to impose a two-month ban on cutting Wirecard shares in early 2019, which Schaeffler said “seriously damaged confidence in Germany as a financial hub”.

Bafin also controversially filed a complaint against two Financial Times reporters who reported irregularities on Wirecard while dismissing their suspicions.

The regulator in recent months has undergone comprehensive reforms and a reshuffle at the helm.

“CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR”

With the election battle in full swing, SPD and opposition MPs have sought to shift attention to the Conservative-led economy ministry by stressing the role of Wirecard auditors.

As a Wirecard auditor for more than 10 years, accounting giant EY signed into the firm’s accounts even when a string of media reports raised the alarm about Wirecard accounting practices.

As they frowned on Economy Minister Altmaier on Tuesday, lawmakers questioned whether the ministry’s audit observer APAS should have closely monitored EY’s work.

Any shortcomings on the part of APAS meant “even the minister had not done his job properly,” said FDP MP Florian Toncar.

Although he denied responsibility for the scandal, Altmaier told the committee that compliance rules at APAS would be tightened.

In a mid-street report in March, lawmakers on the committee slammed what they called “a culture of irresponsibility” and said financial authorities and political leaders had “grounded indications of criminal behavior on Wirecard”.

Some of those in charge have already lost their jobs, including former Bafin boss Felix Hufeld, who was fired in January.