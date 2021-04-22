IMA calls for strict measures on count day in Kerala





The government should strictly ensure that no celebration or victory parade is held in the State on the day of the count on May 2, IMA leaders demanded.

The Indian Medical Association has called for strict measures such as micro-control and police detention for the next two weeks, which is said to be a very important period, as the second wave of COVID-19 pervading the state is spreading with a intense rhythm. It was total calm on the part of everyone watching the COVID-19 protocols and the countless mass gatherings and meetings without space for physical distancing during the Mars survey campaign, which resulted mainly in the large-scale spread of COVID- 19 in the State. Read also: Kerala formats text formats to fight COVID-19 as night police take effect In light of this, the government must strictly ensure that no celebration or victory parade is held in the State on the day of the count on May 2, which would be the most dangerous for the state, IMA leaders said at a press conference. on Thursday . They demanded that a state-like condition be imposed in the state before the counting day, so that people and political party activists do not violate COVID protocols. She reminded the public that the situation involving COVID-19 in the state was quite serious and that already the occupancy in hospital beds and the ICU was rising in an alarming manner. The state can in no way allow a situation where people would gather, leading to further transmission of the disease, he stressed. IMA also urged people to avoid all kinds of festival gatherings like pooramet or iftar festivities, which can all lead to increased disease transmission. IMA also called on the government to improve the supply of vaccines and vaccination processes so that people do not congregate at vaccination sites. It would be dangerous if the vaccination sites themselves become centers of disease spread, she said. He also demanded that Covid testing be increased to conduct lakh tests every day in order to isolate more infectious people. It must also be ensured that the tracking of contacts is carried out in an efficient manner and that people do not violate quarantine norms. Read also: Mass testing increases Kerala number by over 18,000 cases IMA noted that it was the emergence of mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 that intensified COVID transmission and that the State needed to conduct more scientific studies to generate molecular evidence in support of this theory. It was also important from a clinical point of view to understand what doctors deal with. Despite persistent requests from the IMA for clinical data sharing during the first wave, the government had not responded adequately. It was disappointing that the state had not done any clinical or academic research on COVID-19 in the state, said IMA Secretary of State P. Gopikumar and Vice President N. Sulphi. IMA has also asked the government to reconsider its decision to postpone the MBBS and PG medical examinations. The government should have thought about ways the exams could be conducted safely so that these little doctors could be deployed on the ground in the fight against COVID-19.

