Seventeen workers at Westlite Woodlands dorm test positive for Covid-19, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Seventeen workers at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory have been found to be positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Thursday (April 22nd).
They were discovered as part of special dormitory test operations after a 35-year-old Bangladeshi man standing there was confirmed to have coronavirus on Monday.
These cases were immediately isolated and sent to the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID), the MoH said.
The ministry, together with an expert panel that includes specialists in infectious diseases and microbiology, is investigating whether they are cases of re-infection.
In addition to the dormitory cases, the MoH said there were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Thursday (April 22nd), bringing Singapore total to 60,904.
They include a community case and a new case from migrant worker dormitories, he said.
The remaining cases were imported and reported inside the house upon arrival in Singapore.
More details will be announced Thursday night.
On Wednesday, the only Covid-19 community case reported is a 39-year-old systems engineer at healthcare provider Parkway Pantai.
He worked from home and did not return to work. He is asymptomatic and his case is currently unrelated, the MoH said.
The permanent resident was in India from July 9 last year until January 24 this year.
When he returned to Singapore, he served his notice of stay at home in a dedicated facility until February 7th.
He was negative for Covid-19 when he was tested then.
However, he tested positive on Monday when he did a pre-departure test before a trip and was then taken to the National Center for Infectious Diseases.
“His CT value was very high, which is indicative of a low viral load, and his serological test result has returned positive,” the MoH said.
“He may shed minutes of RNA virus fragments from a past infection that are no longer transmissible and infectious to others, but since we are unable to conclude when he was infected, we will undertake to all necessary public health actions as a precaution, “she added.
There were 14 other confirmed coronavirus cases, all imported, taking the number of 15 cases reported Wednesday.
The number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases two weeks ago to nine over the past week.
The number of unrelated cases in the community within a week has also increased from one case to five for the same period.
With 36 cases discharged Wednesday, 60,561 patients have fully recovered from the disease.
A total of 70 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 204 are recovering in community settings.
Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 that have tested positive have died from other causes.
Globally, the outbreak of the virus, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 143 million people. Over 3.05 million people have died.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit