Seventeen workers at Westlite Woodlands dorm test positive for Covid-19, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Seventeen workers at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory have been found to be positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Thursday (April 22nd).

They were discovered as part of special dormitory test operations after a 35-year-old Bangladeshi man standing there was confirmed to have coronavirus on Monday.

These cases were immediately isolated and sent to the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID), the MoH said.

The ministry, together with an expert panel that includes specialists in infectious diseases and microbiology, is investigating whether they are cases of re-infection.

In addition to the dormitory cases, the MoH said there were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Thursday (April 22nd), bringing Singapore total to 60,904.

They include a community case and a new case from migrant worker dormitories, he said.

The remaining cases were imported and reported inside the house upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced Thursday night.

On Wednesday, the only Covid-19 community case reported is a 39-year-old systems engineer at healthcare provider Parkway Pantai.

He worked from home and did not return to work. He is asymptomatic and his case is currently unrelated, the MoH said.

The permanent resident was in India from July 9 last year until January 24 this year.

When he returned to Singapore, he served his notice of stay at home in a dedicated facility until February 7th.

He was negative for Covid-19 when he was tested then.

However, he tested positive on Monday when he did a pre-departure test before a trip and was then taken to the National Center for Infectious Diseases.

“His CT value was very high, which is indicative of a low viral load, and his serological test result has returned positive,” the MoH said.

“He may shed minutes of RNA virus fragments from a past infection that are no longer transmissible and infectious to others, but since we are unable to conclude when he was infected, we will undertake to all necessary public health actions as a precaution, “she added.

There were 14 other confirmed coronavirus cases, all imported, taking the number of 15 cases reported Wednesday.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases two weeks ago to nine over the past week.

The number of unrelated cases in the community within a week has also increased from one case to five for the same period.

With 36 cases discharged Wednesday, 60,561 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 70 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 204 are recovering in community settings.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 that have tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak of the virus, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 143 million people. Over 3.05 million people have died.