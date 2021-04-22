Biden expresses confidence that US can provide COVID vaccine abroad | Voice of America

White House – The United States is working to provide desperate coronavirus vaccines in other countries, President Joe Biden told White House reporters Wednesday.

At the end of the remarks prepared announcing that 200 million COVID-19 shots had been administered in the United States, the president was asked to help other nations.

We were in the process of doing it. Uwe did a little of that already, Biden replied. We were looking at what would be done with some of the vaccines we are not using. We want to make sure they are safe to ship, and we hope to be able to have some help and value for countries around the world.

The president said he had discussed this Wednesday for about half an hour in a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

We helped a little there. We would try to help a little more, Biden said. But there are other countries, which I am convinced we can help, including in Central America.

The president said, however, we do not have enough to be sure to give him to send him abroad now.

Sorry, your browser could not support embedded videos of this type, you can

download this video to see it offline.

The Bidens administration has invested $ 4 billion in the global COVAX vaccine program to help supply vaccines to low- and middle-income countries and has pledged to advance millions of doses of AstraZeneca that are not yet authorized to be vaccinated. used in the United States to neighboring Canada and Mexico.

Bidens’ remarks about additional aid to other countries were made after he read a statement prepared on camera announcing that the US had achieved an achievement that no other country had made during the coronavirus pandemic nor in any previous campaign. virus inoculation: delivering 200 million shots within 100 days.

It’s an incredible achievement for the nation, the president said, adding that it happened on his 92nd day in office.

The president also called for every employer in the U.S. to give workers paid leave so they can be vaccinated.

No working American should lose a single dollar from their pay because they decided to fulfill their patriotic duty to be vaccinated, he said.

Most businesses can now take out a tax credit to provide paid leave for every employee who gets the vaccine and for any time needed to recover from the vaccine, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.



FILE – Staff check the first shipment of Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) at Baghdad International Airport, Baghdad, Iraq, April 11, 2021.

Call for help

The United States and other rich countries have faced international criticism for buying most of the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

However, many developed countries are also experiencing a shortage and have prayed to Washington for help.

South Korea believes it should be among the first to receive help from its old ally.

“We have emphasized to the United States that ‘a friend in need is indeed a friend,'” South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told ministers earlier Wednesday.

Chung noted that the Seoul government had airlifted a large volume of coronavirus tests and face masks during the early stages of the pandemics “in the spirit of the South Korea-US special alliance”, though own limited household supplies.

“Countries that are now vaccinating young, healthy people at low risk of doing the disease are doing so at the cost of the lives of health workers, older people and other at-risk groups in other countries,” the organisation’s Director General World Health Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last month, blaming rich countries for the deaths of high-risk people in low- and middle-income countries.

The United States has defended its stance to care for its citizens first, showing their number of deaths per household, which is the highest reported by any country.

More than 568,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has infected more than 31 million Americans.

The Biden administration is also facing calls to put pressure on vaccine manufacturers and manufacturers to share their technology with other companies that may produce more vaccines in other countries.

VOA’s Patsy Widakuswara contributed to this report.