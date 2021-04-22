More women at ICT Annalize Desira





Today we celebrate the 10th anniversary of International Girls ICT Day, which is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday in April. To this day we recognize the need to empower more women and girls to study and work in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and to encourage others to follow an increasingly academic and professional path in this field and increasingly influential. Women still face significant challenges and obstacles to pursuing a career in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). In particular, the stereotypes faced by children at an early age force girls and boys to limit their choices to traditional roles and social expectations. Gender stereotypes are known to be the biggest barriers to achieving gender equality, as they affect the self-image and decisions made by girls and boys. This is why we need to challenge these traditional stereotypes and norms through non-formal and formal education and by encouraging girls and boys to take an equal interest in all subjects. In fact, the division in the choice of subjects remains strong, although more women graduate from the University of Malta as well as MCAST. Women remain heavily underrepresented in STEM subjects, while men are underrepresented in social and care subjects. The share of women graduating in ICT remains extremely low– Analyze Desira According to NCPE Annual Report, in 2019, on average, only 15 percent of graduates from the MCAST Institute of Information and Communication Technology and the Faculty of Information and Communication Technology at the University of Malta were women. Therefore, the percentage of women graduating in ICT remains extremely low. These numbers have a significant impact on the labor market – where the need for STEM and ICT skills is growing rapidly across sectors. The lack of women in ICT limits the diversity of ideas and experiences in this sector, leaving behind a set of untapped potential, skills and resources. Repairing this sectoral gender imbalance would also provide excellent opportunities for women to enter higher-paying jobs than those traditionally filled by women. Finally, the increase in the number and position of women in this sector is a strong motivation to make ICT jobs more attractive to female workers, and science and engineering courses more attractive to female students. While this pandemic has brought economic hardship worldwide, technology has been a critical tool in coping with the crisis and its aftermath. Therefore, now is the time to take bold steps to ensure that girls and women enjoy the full fruits of the digital revolution and be empowered to play a leading role in its advancement. Essential to this vision will be the creation of an environment for more women who are willing to take leadership positions, as well as men who are willing to take on more responsibilities in the family and employers who embrace a more flexible workspace. Analyze Desira, senior manager, Directorate of Human Rights Independent journalism costs a lot. Support the Malta Times for the price of a coffee. Support us







