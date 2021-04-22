



Japan will strengthen its commitments to reduce emissions in 2030 under the Paris Agreement, amid an effort to become carbon neutral by the middle of the century. The country aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030 compared to 2013, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday ahead of the global climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. Japan had previously targeted a 26% reduction. Explore dynamic updates of key land data points The review comes after Suga pledged in October that the world’s fifth-largest emitter and the world’s third-largest economy would become carbon neutral by 2050. Meanwhile, the US administration is pushing some of the world’s largest contributors to greenhouse gases curb emissions more aggressively. Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin / AFP / Getty Images “Responding to climate change will be a driving force for Japan’s economic growth,” Suga told a news conference in Tokyo. “As a country that supports the world’s producers, we would like to lead the global discussion by setting an ambitious goal.” While not an official target, Suga said Japan would challenge itself to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030. More from Greenpeace immediately criticized the move, saying Japan should set a target of at least a 60% reduction to keep global average temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels Until 40 nations are joining Biden’s virtual summit on Thursday and Friday. White House officials have told supporters they would pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by the end of the decade, according to people familiar with the plans, an almost doubling of the country’s previous commitment. Read more: Japan’s green future calls for a return to its nuclear past Japan will have to accelerate the expansion of renewable resources and restart all idle nuclear power plants after the 2011 Fukushima merger to meet Suga 2050 climate target, several members of a government panel studying how to decarbonize the economy have concluded of Japan. The new emission reduction goal would require Japan to significantly increase the amount of renewable energy by 2030, said Takeo Kikkawa, a professor at Japan International University and a member of a government panel reviewing the long-term goals of mixing country energy. “The government will provide support measures to maximize the use and investment in zero-carbon energy sources, such as renewables,” said Prime Minister Suga. “I will task each ministry to expedite considerations on how to address this.” (Updates with Greenpeace comment on paragraph six.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

