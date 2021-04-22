Footballers ignite the quarrel of ‘cancel culture’ in Hungary

BUDAPEST: When a German football club fired a Hungarian coach for anti-immigration comments, angry officials in Budapest rushed to defend his right to free speech against “liberal terror of thought”.

But Viktor Orban’s right-wing government is often accused of silencing criticism at home as the nationalist prime minister has sought to shape the country into a “Christian-conservative” stronghold against liberalism.

proclamation

proclamation

Budapest’s muscular defense of free speech following the dismissal of Zsolt Petry from the Bundesliga squad Hertha Berlin followed her threat earlier this year to fix social media giants like Facebook for censoring Conservative claims.

Orban’s main policies include radical pro-family measures aimed at reversing the demographic decline, as well as anti-migration and anti-LGBT legislation that has been criticized by rights groups.

Critics also say the so-called “illiberal” Orban – who has been in power since 2010 and is likely to seek a fourth consecutive term in next year’s election – is gripping himself with dissenting opinions.

The Central European country dropped to 92nd place – the second lowest in the EU – in Reporters Without Borders’ annual press freedom index, published on Tuesday, with a media observer calling it a “potential state of information police “.

proclamation

proclamation

“TOXIK SITE”

In a recent case of threatened free speech, pro-government media targeted writer and poet Krisztina Toth after she said a classic novel should be removed from the school curriculum for its old-fashioned description of gender roles.

“Hungary has become a toxic country,” Toth told Austrian magazine Falter, adding that she has received death threats and dog feces in her mailbox.

The last line of free speech was ignited in February in the world of football, Orban’s favorite sport, by RB Leipzig and Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, 27, who expressed support for gay rights in a Facebook post.

proclamation

His solidarity with the “rainbow families” came weeks after the introduction of a law effectively banning gay adoption.

With Hungarian athletes rarely commenting publicly on current affairs, the popular goalkeeper sharply shared fans’ opinion and drew criticism in the pro-government media.

In an interview with leading pro-Orban newspaper Magyar Nemzet earlier this month, Germany-based compatriot Gulacsi Petry, a goalkeeping coach at Hertha since 2015, warned against sporting personalities “sparking emotions”.

“MORAL CHOICE”

But seeking his opinion on social issues Petry, 54, continued to explode Europe’s immigration policy which he called the “manifestation of the moral decline” of the “Christian continent”.

Although Petry said the newspaper left comments in favor of “rainbow families”, Hertha immediately dismissed her for “disrespecting” her values ​​of diversity and multicultural tolerance.

Orban’s chief of staff likened the dismissal “for expressing an opinion” to Germany’s “totalitarian” past, while the foreign ministry summoned a German diplomat on the issue.

According to independent sports journalist Gergely Marosi, Petry “was more likely to be used by the government”.

“Hertha’s clear explanation for his dismissal allowed him to resort to the ‘opinion-terror’ narrative,” Marosi told AFP.

“CULTURE CANCELED”

The consequences of Gulacsi’s Facebook post are also believed to have led to downloads in Hungary itself.

Former Kaiserslautern’s international defender Hungary Janos Hrutka was fired from his job by experts from Spiler TV, a sports channel owned by a pro-government media group, shortly after Gulacsi praised his “independence” .

A public media commentator was also released shortly after he “liked” the goalkeeper’s post.

Administrative and organizational reasons for the departures were mentioned in both cases.

Unlike Hertha “no one in Hungary would ever say transparently that someone is out because of a political opinion,” Marosi told AFP.

According to political analyst Patrick Szicherle, pro-Orban business circles and media “represent a unified worldview for the audience.”

“If someone disrupts this unity, they risk their jobs … Budapest’s criticism of the annulment of culture applies only to so-called ‘liberal dictatorships’ not to someone who loses their job here to have a different opinion,” Szicherle said. .

Another prominent football journalist Janos Kele says Spiler TV fired him as a research expert three years ago after he wrote on social media about sports corruption and a sports firm affiliated with Lorinc Meszaros, Hungary’s richest man. and Orban’s childhood friend.

“I never got a fair answer as to why I was fired, but later the editor-in-chief told me that if I behaved properly I could get cold again. Of course it never happened,” Kele told AFP.

On Petri’s dismissal from Hertha, Kele said: “We have to keep a sound mind. So goalkeeper coaches can remain coaches, and TV commentators as commentators.”