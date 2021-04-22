The EU Parliament agrees on the April 27 vote on the EU-UK trade agreement





The European Parliament building, designed by the architects of Architecture-Studio, is seen in Strasbourg, France, May 22, 2019. REUTERS / Vincent Kessler

The European Parliament will vote on a post-Brexit trade deal agreed between Britain and the EU next Tuesday after political leaders withdrew following a threat not to ratify the agreement on British changes to Northern Ireland’s trade arrangements. EU lawmakers are expected to support the overwhelming majority trade and co-operation agreement, a final step in its adoption, but there were doubts whether they would do so in time. The leaders of the political groups agreed on Thursday to decide on the vote on the agreement and a resolution related to the full parliament chamber next Tuesday. Parliamentary committees last week backed the trade deal by 108 votes to one. Read more Parliament faces a deadline of April, but has said it wants Britain to move towards implementing the Northern Ireland protocol, part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement covering the special position of the British-owned province. If there was no vote this month and the provisional implementation of the agreement was not extended, then the trade agreement would cease to apply, leaving Britain and the European Union to trade at tariffs and quotas. Northern Ireland has remained the EU’s only commodity market to ensure a continuous open border with EU member Ireland, but this requires controls on goods coming from other parts of the UK to the province. In March, Britain unilaterally extended until October an apology period for some controls, prompting legal action by the European Commission. Read more The impact of Brexit in Northern Ireland has helped fuel the worst violence in the province for years, but EU-UK rhetoric has disappeared and both sides have agreed to intensify talks to overcome differences. Read more “However, the UK government should not misinterpret this as a sign that we are leaving our guard,” said Andreas Schieder, one of the lawmakers in charge of the dossier. He said parliament was strengthening its hand because the trade deal included possible sanctions, such as restricting market access. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

