Boris Johnson may be questioned by former MPs over personal phone use | Boris Johnson





The most powerful parliamentary committee will discuss whether to question Boris Johnson over the use of his personal phone, as concerns were raised about how the prime minister has liberally distributed his number. Johnson, who has had the same number for a decade, is emailed regularly by business leaders and politicians, sources said, though a gap in the ministerial code means only meetings and not messages should be revealed. The Guardian reported Wednesday that there are serious internal concerns on Downing Street about its use of the phone, though No. 10 has denied that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case advised Johnson to change his number. The level of concern within Whitehall emerged after the prime minister was revealed to have sent a message to pro-Brexit billionaire Sir James Dyson last year, promising that his staff would not have to pay extra taxes if they came to the UK to do so. fan during pandemic. I will fix it tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic, wrote Johnson. Johnson has promised to publish his text correspondence, in a response to SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, to questions from the prime ministers, though No 10 aides have given no commitment or timeline for that to happen. Labour wrote to the chairman of the liaison committee, Sir Bernard Jenkin, asking his commission to question the prime minister about the use of his personal phone. The committee, which consists of all the old MPs who chair the other elected committees, will receive rehearsals from Johnson before the summer recess. Jenkin said the issue would be considered at a committee meeting Thursday. The prime minister will appear before the committee before the summer recess, and at that meeting committee members can question the prime minister on any issue, he said. The shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, Rachel Reeves, who wrote to Jenkin, said it was now essential to Johnson to make public all the correspondence he received with the text. Reeves said: The findings today seem to confirm a growing sense that if someone has access to someone’s phone number as prime minister or file chancellor, then they are able to gain special, potentially significant financial treatment. We need the Prime Minister to appear immediately before the liaison committee and for a full investigation of his conduct on this issue. Boris Johnson must also stick to the commitment he made this week to the prime minister’s questions and immediately publish his messages to other business leaders. There is no requirement in the ministerial code to state text-based lobbying approaches, and no clear guidance on whether the code covers virtual meetings. However, texts addressed to the Prime Minister regarding government business are covered under freedom of information legislation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos