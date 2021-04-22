Burma: Sanctions, US repression causes massive displacement













The United States on Wednesday announced new sanctions aimed at the ruling military junta in Burma following a coup and an oppression which caused the displacement of nearly 250,000 people, according to the UN. The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday announced sanctions against Burmese state-owned companies that control exports of timber and pearls on its blacklist, saying they generate revenue for the ruling military junta. Treasury sanctions restrict access to the international financial systems of Myanmar Timber Enterprise and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, barring any US and US businesses, including banks with a US subsidiary, from transacting with them. Sanctions also freeze any assets these companies may own in the United States. 250,000 displaced people The US administration has already imposed targeted sanctions against the leaders of the Burmese army, which took power on February 1 by arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and has cracked down on any dissent since then, killing hundreds. This wave of repression has displaced nearly 250,000 people, UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said on Wednesday. At least 738 people have been killed and 3,300 arrested by the military in suppressing protests against the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government on February 1st. “Terrified to learn that junta attacks have already caused the displacement of nearly a quarter of a million Burmans, according to sources,” Tom Andrews wrote on Wednesday. The world must act immediately to respond to this humanitarian catastrophe. “ Air strikes The Christian aid organization Free Burma Rangers estimated last week that at least 24,000 civilians had been displaced as a result of air and ground military attacks in the southeastern state of Karen. “Although airstrikes have ceased, ground bombardments have increased,” its director David Eubank told AFP. Most of these displaced people are farmers who cultivate rice and the inability to find themselves caring for their fields risks causing a risk of famine in the coming months, he also explained. Padoh Mann Mann, spokesman for a brigade of the Karen National Union (KNU), one of the country’s ethnic factions, said on Wednesday that more than 2,000 people had crossed into Thailand and thousands more. were displaced within the boundaries. All of them are hiding in the jungle near their villages, he said. A summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asia) is scheduled for Saturday in Jakarta to study the situation in Burma following the February 1 military coup. The Thai Foreign Ministry announced last week that the leader of the junta, General Min Aung Hlaing, would attend the special summit, which has caused concern among human rights organizations. “Min Aung Hlaing, who is the target of international sanctions for his role in military atrocities and the brutal repression of pro-democracy protesters, should not be welcomed at an international meeting to discuss a crisis he has created,” he said. Brad Adams and Human Rights Watch. Burmese authorities have released independent journalist Ko Latt, who was arrested a month ago in the capital Naypyidaw. At least 70 reporters have been arrested since the coup and 38 are in custody, according to the reporting organization ASEAN. Support a professional editorial staff serving Brittany and Bretons: subscribe from 1 per month. subscribe







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos