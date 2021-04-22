COVID infected employees in Lucknow and other UP districts to receive 28 days paid leave





Amid COVID concern in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday announced a 28-day paid leave for employees who are quarantined or under the radar of a confirmed or suspected infection. This decision was implemented on the basis of Section 2 of the March 2020 Ordinance, in conjunction with Section 2 of the Epidemic Act, 1987. Consequently, paid leave COVID-19, up to 28 days is allowed when such workers present the certificate of their medical to the employer or authorized person, at the time of joining the duty. Eligibility for paid COVID permit All people working in shops, commercial enterprises and factories that employ at least 10 or more people can benefit from paid COVID leave. The worker will have to provide medical evidence confirming their claim of infection on the day of the union, the reports noted. This benefit can be exercised for up to 28 days. At the same time, employees working in enterprises or factories which have been temporarily closed by order of the DM will also be provided with their wages contracted by the employer, until the closure period ends. About 9,42,511 confirmed cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday, with the highest number of 1,62,264 infections recorded from the state capital, Lucknow. About 33,106 people tested positive while 187 succumbed to the infection on April 22, bringing the state’s active number to 2,42,265. Banks open only for 4 days at UP Starting today, April 22, banks in Lucknow and other districts across Uttar Pradesh will be open to customers for only 4 hours on business days. The decision was taken in the wake of the COVID wave, at a meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) held on Wednesday via video conference. It is said, banks will now be accessible from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 15. However, the banks will remain open for internal affairs until 4 pm, informed SLBC officials. They also said the decision could be extended beyond May 15 once the COVID situation is assessed. United Bank Forum Forum spokesman Anil Tiwari said, “The decision was taken as a precaution to protect the bank’s employees. Only 50 per cent of the staff will work daily on a rotating basis. The new rule will applies to all public and private banks as of Thursday “.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos