Indonesia: Missing Indonesian submarine has enough oxygen for crew by Saturday, Navy says





Admiral Yudo Margono, chief of staff of the Indonesian Navy, said the submarine had enough oxygen for 72 hours, based on calculations from when the ship lost contact during a military exercise Wednesday.

The German-made KRI Nanggala-402 requested permission to dive, or dive, at 3 a.m. local time Wednesday before losing contact, authorities said. Margono said the submarine had just fired two torpedoes – one with live ammunition and another with a practical battlehead – as part of training exercises in the Bali Strait, a stretch of water between the Java and Bali islands connecting the Indian Ocean and the Bali Sea. .

Answering questions about the condition of the submarine before taking part in the war simulation, Margono said the KRI Nanggala-402 and all of its crew are well prepared. It was last anchored for maintenance in 2020 in Surabaya, a port city on the island of Java, he said.

The military suspects a first oil spill at the air surveillance near the dive site on Wednesday came from the craft. Margono said the Marina also found an object at a depth of 50-100 meters (approximately 164-328 feet) that was magnetic, meaning it was likely coming from the submarine.

Margono said there are two possibilities to explain the spill of contaminated oil on the surface: the submarine reservoir could have leaked because it was sinking too deep, or the submarine leaked on board in an attempt to rise to the surface. Indonesian Navy Spokesman Adm. First Julius Widjojono said the submarine has the ability to dive up to 500 meters (approximately 1,640 meters) below sea level, but authorities estimate that it went 100-200 meters below that depth. Two ships equipped with a side-scanner sonar, a tool used to map the sea floor, began searching the area on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense said, while a Rigel warship equipped with a sophisticated sonar that can pinpoint position of the ship is on its way from Jakarta, according to Widjojono. Authorities were hoping the crew would be safe but acknowledged the situation could have been fatal at that depth. “Let us pray for them, so that they can survive,” Widjojono told local media on Wednesday. The International Liaison Office for Submarine Escape and Rescue (ISMERLO), an organization that facilitates an international response to distressed submarines, is also providing assistance, the Ministry of Defense said. The 1,395-tonne KRI Nanggala-402 was built in 1977 by the German shipbuilding company Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW) and joined the Indonesian Navy in 1981, according to a ministry statement. The submarine underwent a two-year repair in South Korea that was completed in 2012, according to the Indonesian cabinet secretariat. In the past, Indonesia operated a fleet of 12 submarines purchased by the Soviet Union to patrol the waters of its vast archipelago. But now it has a fleet of only five, including two Type 209 submarines built by Germany and three newer South Korean ships. Indonesia has sought to upgrade its defense capabilities, but some of its equipment still in service is obsolete and there have been fatal accidents in recent years, particularly involving the aging of military transport aircraft.

CNN’s Kara Fox contributed to this report.

