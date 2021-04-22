David Cameron lobbied the Treasury chief civil servant on behalf of Greensill

A senior Treasury official has confirmed that David Cameron lobbied him by mobile phone on behalf of financial firm Greensill, telling a committee of lawmakers that it was only natural for officials to receive phone calls from people they had worked with before.

Permanent Secretary Sir Tom Scholar told the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee that Mr Cameron had his mobile work number because he had worked for him during his time as prime minister.

He told the committee – which has launched an investigation into government lobbying companies – that he received a number of text messages from Cameron in March and April 2020, but the April 7 call was the last contact he had with the former prime minister, who was employed as a lobbyist by Greensill.

Meanwhile, Sir Toms Second Commander Charles Roxburgh confirmed that he held nine conference call meetings with Greensill to discuss his request for access to Covid support funding and his proposal to act as a credit channel for businesses hit by pandemic.

Challenged by committee chairman Meg Hillier if other lobbyists would have found it as easy to get into as Mr Cameron, Sir Tom said: From time to time I get calls from other older people – maybe older people in the sector private – who I have previously worked on in another quality.

Recommended < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Vaccinations in the UK Covid-19: Recent Figures < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Boris Johnson Live News: PM returns ordering Dyson probe as Cameron lobbies senior Greensill official < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> People are hungry because they were not signing checks, in Syria, Raab told

I think it is natural when someone you know wants to talk to you, it is quite natural to take that call.

The researcher told the committee that Greensill made it clear from his first approach to the government that Mr Cameron was acting as his adviser.

And he said officials were aware that the former prime minister had spoken to Chancellor Rishi Sunak – who promised to call him in a text message on April 3 – as well as ministers Jesse Norman and John Glen.

But he said he did not feel pressured at all to treat the company differently because of these contacts.

We knew for sure that he had spoken to the chancellor, because the chancellor immediately after receiving that call reported the contents of the call through his private office in the department, Sir Tom told the deputies. Exactly it is exactly what it is supposed to do.

Mr Roxburgh said he did not feel under any unfair pressure or inappropriate push from the chancellor or economic secretary, who are the two ministers I deal with most and who relayed their conversations with Mr Cameron to me.

He told MPs: I did not feel under any pressure. I was following my normal process of hearing representations, considering them, advising ministers and then – as you have heard – rejecting them.

Mr Roxburgh said his meetings with Greensill ran from March to June 2020, when he was leading the Treasury team developing the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) to support large firms in difficulty due to pandemic.

He had three phone calls with company founder Lex Greensill and CEO Bill Crothers – formerly the top government official – but all came on his work phone and none on his cell phone, he said.

Greensill was rejected for funding the CCFF because it did not meet the criteria for the scheme, and his proposal to disburse Covid loans on behalf of the state was also rejected, he said.

Deputies repeatedly challenged Mr Roxburgh for the time that senior Treasury figures spent in discussions with Greensill, a relatively young firm that offers an unconventional approach to speeding up supply chain payments.

I talk to many companies, said Mr. Roxburgh. It’s a very important part of my job.

During this period, I was talking to many companies about the situations they faced, the crisis, and how to respond.

Ms Hillier told the committee there was government risk from WhatsApp, referring to the much-favored coded messaging system in Westminster.

Sir Tom said he was not aware if there was a ban on Treasury officials using WhatsApp.

But he told the committee: We have very clear rules that all our business must be properly developed and registered.

He said Nolan’s principles governing standards in public life recognized that he had a role to play in lobbying the government.

And he said it was essential that civil servants be able to advise ministers confidentially on policy issues, without fear that their words would be made public.