Tatiana Akhmedova accompanied by her lawyers.

The Russian Akhmedov family are the most unlucky to ever appear in my courtroom, “a UK judge said on Wednesday (April 21st) as she ordered a boy to pay his mother $ 100 million.

Tatiana Akhmedova has spent years trying to claim the $ 450 million ($ 613 million) divorce owed to her ex-oligarch husband, Farkhad Akhmedov.

Since 2016, when she earned the most expensive divorce salary in the UK, Tatiana has not received a bean from Farkhad, who has gone to land in Russia and has refused to send even a lawyer for the numerous cases she has raised against him.

But on Wednesday Tatiana successfully sued her son, Temur, for at least some of what she owed. The London High Court said Temur had acted as his father’s “loyal lieutenant” in concealing his funds and ordered him to pay 75 million ($ 104 million) to his mother.

“Temur has learned well from his fathers past behavior and has done and said everything he could to prevent his mother from taking a penny of marital wealth,” said Justice Knowles, in the final trial in a lengthy family saga , worthy of itself seed SERIES

Among those assets is a $ 140 million art collection consisting of works by Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst as well as luxury apartments, cars and a supercar.

The court heard how Temur had “unimaginable amounts of money, while Tatiana depended on Burford Capital, a litigation financing company, to pay legal proceedings against her son.

Temur Akhmedov

From his home in Moscow, Farkhad lambas Burford Capital, which is expected to earn a share of the $ 100 million payout. In a statement issued through his spokesman, Farkhad said “Burford’s continued presence in a marital affair is under scrutiny and does not change anything.

He also criticized London’s role in resolving a dispute between two Russian-born parents and their Dubai-based son: Failing four years to secure a meaningful trial and receiving nothing from any court in the world, [Tatiana and Burford Capital] returned to London to carry out a cowardly act against our son. ”

Courts in the Marshall Islands, Dubai, Liechtenstein and New York have already heard Tatiana’s efforts to pursue lost divorce money around the world.

Life as the Son of the Oligarch

Temur’s parents got married in 1993, just as a new group of super-rich oligarchs was rising from the ashes of the Soviet Union. Farkhad was one of them.

Moving from Azerbaijan to the UK, Farkhad specialized in selling Russian sables on the London Commodity Exchange. Eventually he built a significant stake in Bechtel Energy, which he sold for $ 1.3 billion in 2012. Forbes now estimates it is worth $ 1.4 billion.

Farkhad then moved to Moscow, where he claims he divorced his wife in 2000. She denies this, and no London court has seen evidence of divorce, but in Farkhad’s view, this overturns the ruling of the year. 2016 and his need to pay.

Farkhad Akhmedov (right).

In December, the London High Court heard how Temur stayed close to his father, even though he moved to Dubai, while his other siblings stayed close to their mother in the UK, where they hold British citizenship.

Temur’s father “showered” him with money, according to court records. There was a $ 39 million ($ 54 million) apartment on Park Lane in London and a collection of luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce Temur “did not know” he owned.

Another $ 35 million ($ 49 million) was given to Temur by his father. However, Temur says he lost this while betting on a scholarship as a student at the London School of Economics (LSE).

Then there was the ‘Luna’ superyacht that Farkhad bought from his fellow billionaire and oligarch Roman Abramovich in 2014. It is 380 meters long, has space for 18 guests and 50 crew, and apparently comes with a missile detection system.

It was briefly suspended by UAE authorities following a previous London court ruling in 2018. However, a year later a Dubai court overturned the seizure, saying it was non-Islamic.

Temur had helped move some of the family art collections to the yacht. “In a $ 500 million boat, a $ 100 million painting is not really crazy. It’s nice to look at the paintings,” he told the court.

Luna, superyacht owned by Farkhad Akhmedov.

However, a Temur spokesman says he never wanted to get caught or “take sides” in his parents’ dispute.

“While he essentially disagrees with this judgment, he would consider it a price worth paying if it leads to a reasonable settlement between the parents he both loves,” the spokesman said in an email response.

In an interview with Times last year, Temur said countless court hearings had strained relations with his mother. “It’s not very nice to be sued by your mother,” he said.

Which is why, in the opening paragraph of her trial, Justice Knowles quotes Leo Tolstoy: “All happy families are alike, every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. Thanks to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the most unhappy have ever appeared in my courtroom. “