COVID-19 FAQ of India: Why do we need two doses of the vaccine? Can we get different vaccines for different doses? | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

COVID-19 vaccine administered at Max Hospital in Saket, New Delhi. (Rajesh Mehta / TOI, BCCL, Delhi)

India is ready to launch the third phase of its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign from 1 May, which will make all individuals aged 18 and over qualify for vaccine vaccination. Registration for the same will begin this Saturday, April 24, but vaccines may not be available in private hospitals until the third or fourth week of May.

As this third phase is almost upon us, doubts and questions, especially regarding the need for multiple doses of vaccines, continue to linger. Below are some frequently asked questions and answers:

Why do we need two doses of COVID-19 vaccine instead of one?

The many COVID-19 vaccines available on the market, including the Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines that have been approved for use in India, currently consist of two doses.

Both of these doses perform slightly different sub-functions . The first, known as the “main dose,” prepares the human immune system to build antibodies. However, these antibodies are not long-term and they gradually fade over time. This includes the second dose, referred to as the “booster dose”. It boosts the production of the immune system of a large number of antibodies, while also stimulating memory cells, so that the body remembers this infection and continues to create antibodies against it for a long period of time.

In simpler terms, a dose enables a relatively weaker immune response from the body. Therefore, it requires additional second dose, which teaches the immune system to produce stronger and longer lasting responses.

Can we require more than two doses for some COVID-19 vaccines in the future?

Yes, preferably . In fact, Dr. Ozlem Tureci, co-founder and chief medical officer of BioNTech, recently told CNBC that people are likely to need a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which currently has only two doses in the future. The third dose will serve as a supplement and replenish the diminished immunity against the new coronavirus among inoculated individuals.

Moreover, Moderna may create a third dose for its currently two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the next 6-12 months. This boost will provide additional immunity against coronavirus variants currently circulating worldwide.

Can I get one COVID-19 vaccine in my first dose, and another vaccine in my second?

Studies exploring the potential benefits of pairing doses from two different COVID-19 vaccines are still ongoing. Last month, researchers at Oxford University began testing where they gave volunteers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in dose one, followed by AstraZeneca formulation in dose two. The blood test of the subjects started this month and we will soon have reliable scientific data showing how well the mixing approach works.

This concept of mixing vaccines sometimes called a heterologous stimulus has been helpful with other infections in the past, and also helps overcome the issue of lack of availability and supply bottlenecks. These factors may be why Britain has already changed its vaccine guidelines to allow people to get another vaccine in their second dose.

However, the WHO Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, has insisted that for now, we adhere to using the same vaccines for both doses .

Science is changing and evolving and the knowledge base is growing. There is now ongoing clinical trials in some countries that are looking at interchangeability, meaning the first dose with one vaccine and the second dose with another vaccine, perhaps even a platform-based vaccine. And immunologically, there are reasons why that would make sense, she said.

However, at the present time, there is not enough data for us to recommend this type of interchangeable schedule with two doses And so, we have to follow what is in that political advice and for the time being, it is recommended to have the second dose with the same vaccine as the first dose.

**

For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!