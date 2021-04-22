Singapore quarantines about 1,200 migrant workers, re-infecting probes





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore said on Thursday it was quarantining about 1,200 migrant workers after finding COVID-19 cases in their dormitory, including among men who had recovered from the virus, raising concerns about re-infections. Authorities are conducting COVID-19 tests for all residents of the Westlite Woodlands dormitory after a worker tested positive on Tuesday during routine testing. The worker had received a second dose of vaccination a week earlier and his roommate also came out positive. So far, ongoing dormitory testing shows that 17 recovered workers are positive for COVID-19. Authorities and experts are investigating cases of possible re-infection or if they are persistent spills from their previous infection, the health ministry said. Most Singaporeans more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases occurred in dormitories housing tens of thousands of mostly low-wage South Asian workers, causing complex blockages last year. Singapore is also blocking entry for long-term visa holders and visitors with the latest travel history to India, which is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infections and from which many workers arrive. Although these workers would have served the home stay notice before starting work, there is still a risk of a leak occurring and causing another wave of infection in the dormitories, the health ministry said. He added, however, there was no evidence that recent dormitory cases were linked to a new strain from India. Singapore is also increasing quarantine requirements for migrant workers who are newly coming from high-risk countries and is tightening testing measures. While Singapore is prioritizing vaccinating those workers who are not yet infected, it also plans to inoculate recovered workers with a single dose, government officials said. Singapore has largely brought the virus under control locally and has also carried out vaccinations. She last reported more than 10 cases in a single day among dormitory residents in September, barely any new infections in recent months. The health ministry has previously said vaccines were effective in preventing symptomatic disease but further research was needed if they also prevented further transmission. Concerns have been raised about new variants of the virus and the effectiveness of existing vaccines against them. While the potential for re-infection has existed, these cases came sooner than expected, said Hsu Li Yang, an infectious disease expert at Singapore National University. Dormitory workers are still largely isolated from the rest of the population, usually allowed to leave their place of residence for work. Meanwhile, Singapore’s transport ministry said it hoped a delayed air travel bubble to Hong Kong would start soon, but no date had been set yet. Reporting by Chen Lin and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Additional reporting by Edgar Su; Edited by Ed Davies and Chizu Nomiyama

