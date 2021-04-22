The German ’emergency brake’ plan opens the last legislative hurdle





A plan by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly has cleared its final legislative hurdle

BERLIN – A plan by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading so quickly cleared its final legislative hurdle on Thursday as it was approved by the upper house of parliament. The upper house, which represents the 16 governments of the German states, could have kept the plan by requesting renegotiations, but let it pass. Now go to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to sign. Legislation to apply an emergency curb consistently in areas with high rates of infection is intended to end the pieces of measures that have often characterized the pandemic response in all 16 highly decentralized German states. Measures include closing and stopping arrival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the most controversial element. The bill was passed by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday. It will be implemented by the end of June. Summer is not far off and … making the crucial difference with vaccination, said Health Minister Jens Spahn. But for that, we need action now to break this wave (of infections), and this bill serves that purpose. Some state governors made it clear that they did not like the legislation, defending their crisis management, pointing to possible constitutional difficulties, and arguing that this would do little to make Germany’s pandemic response more stable. But they decided against seeking renegotiations, which some noted would delay but would not prevent the bill. Legislation requires restricting personal contacts, closing leisure and sports facilities, and closing or restricting access to many stores. Measures will begin for areas where there are more than 100 new cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants for three consecutive days. Schools will have to switch to distance learning at a higher rate 165. The nationwide rate of Germany stood at 161 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Thursday, although there were wide regional variations. The country’s initially slow vaccination campaign has picked up the pace, with 21.6% of the population now giving the first dose. “I sincerely hope that what we are doing now is successful,” Hesse Governor Volker Bouffier said in Thursday’s debate. Because one thing must be clear to us: We will not be able to manage such interventions for two months in Germany again without major disruptions, especially if they do not have the hoped-for success. – Follow the AP pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

