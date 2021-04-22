The International Olympic Committee makes the important move in virtual sports by announcing the first Virtual Olympic series

Inaugural Olympic Virtual Series to Include International Federations and Publishers of Baseball, Cycling, Rowing, Sailing and Motor Sports Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will partner with five International Sports Federations (IFs) and game publishers to produce the Virtual Olympic Series (OVS), the first ever, licensed Olympic event for physical and non-physical virtual sports.

Held before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, OVS will start on May 13, continuing until June 23, 2021. The Virtual Olympic Series will mobilize virtual sports, sports and games enthusiasts around the world in order to reach audiences. Olympic Games, while also encouraging the development of physical and non-physical forms of sport in line with IOC recommendations Olympic Agenda 2020 + 5.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The Virtual Olympic Series is a new, unique digital Olympic experience that aims to increase direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports. Its conception is in line with the 2020 + 5 Olympic Agenda and the IOC Digital Strategy. It encourages sporting participation and promotes Olympic values, with a particular focus on youth. “

David Lappartient, Chairman of the IOC Sports and Games Liaison Group (ELG) and President of the Cycliste Internationale Union (UCI), said: “On behalf of the ELG as well as the UCI, I am pleased to be involved in the launch of the “A number of IFs have created virtual sports initiatives; and thanks to collaboration between the IOC, IF and publishers, OVS is an exciting step forward for the virtual sports world and the Olympic Movement.”

International federations and game publishers will be part of the Virtual Olympic Series:

– World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) – eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020, Konami Digital Entertainment

– Union Cycliste International (UCI) – Zwift, Zwift inc.

– World Rowing – Open format

– World Navigation – Virtual Regatta, Virtual Regatta SAS

– International Automobile Federation (FIA) – Gran Turismo, Digital Polyphony

OVS creates a stage to connect the physical sports world with the virtual and simulation sports community, providing an opportunity to engage with the Olympic Movement. Each FI will offer its respective activity in a format that maximizes mass online participation and prioritizes inclusion and participation through OVS. The mass participation series allows participants from all over the world to compete from home or their training facilities in order to generate excitement in building the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

All five OVS events will vary in form and concept and will operate through the respective sports publishers platform, where participants will be able to participate. Fans will have the opportunity to engage and follow the events on the Olympic Channel. Additional information on how to participate, as well as prizes included in selected events, will be announced soon. Information will also be available online at www.olympicchannel.com

In accordance with Recommendation 9 of Olympic Agenda 2020 + 5, which says “Encourage the development of virtual sports and further engage with video game communities”, the launch of OVS for the first time supports the IOC Digital Strategy and aims to use the growing popularity of virtual sports to promote the Olympic Movement, Olympic values and sports participation and enhanced direct relationships with young people. It supports IFs in further creating virtual and simulated forms of sports as a discipline within their regulations and strategies. Building on the success of their respective events, both the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), along with other International Federations such as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and World Taekwondo ( WT) have confirmed their excitement and commitment to explore involvement in future OVS publications.

The International Olympic Committee is an international non-profit, civil, non-governmental organization, made up of volunteers, which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 percent of its revenue to the broad sports movement, which means that every day the $ 3.4 million equivalent goes to help athletes and sports organizations at all levels in the world.

About the Virtual Olympic Series

The International Olympic Committee will partner with International Sports Federations and game publishers to offer the first Olympic event for virtual sports video game enthusiasts worldwide – the Virtual Olympic Series. Running from May 13 to June 23, 2021, the series will encourage the development of physical and non-physical forms of virtual sports, with a focus on regulating fair competition, respecting the values ​​of sport in these virtual forms, and achieving new audiences, in line with IOC recommendations Olympic Agenda 2020 + 5.

The IOC has appointed specialists in virtual sports, DreamHack Sports Games, for marketing and production of Virtual Olympic Series.

