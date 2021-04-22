NEW DELHI – The world ‘s fastest growing rate of infection and the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases are pushing India further into a deepening and deadly healthcare crisis.

While India is massive – it is the second most populous country in the world with almost 1.4 billion people – its size also presents tremendous challenges in fighting COVID-19.

About 2.7 million doses of vaccine are given every day, but that is still less than 10% of its people who got their first stroke. Overall, India has confirmed 15.9 million cases of infection, the second highest after the United States and 184,657 deaths.

Recent growth has led India’s fragile health systems to the breaking point: Unemployed hospitals are overcrowded with patients. Medical oxygen is deficient. Intensive care units are full. Almost all the fans are in use, and the dead are being piled up in crematoria and cemeteries.

HOW DO I GET HERE?

Authorities withdrew believing that evil was behind them when cases began to recede in September.

Cases plunged for 30 weeks in a row before starting to rise in mid-February, and experts say the country failed to seize the opportunity to boost healthcare infrastructure and vaccinate aggressively.

“We were so close to success,” said Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatist at the University of Michigan who has followed the India pandemic.

Despite warnings and advice that precautions were needed, authorities were unprepared for the size of the increase, said K Srinath Reddy, president of the India Public Health Foundation.

Critics have pointed out that the government decides not to interrupt Hindu religious festivals or elections, and experts say these may have exacerbated the tide.

“Authorities across India, without exception, set public health priorities,” Reddy said.

As a result, the confirmed 7-day tissue average of India’s new daily cases has increased over the past two weeks from 6.75 new cases per 100,000 people on April 6 to 18.04 new cases per 100,000 people on April 20, possibly driven by new variants of the virus, including one that was first discovered in India, experts say.

India’s top health official Rajesh Bhushan would not speculate on Wednesday why authorities might have been better prepared, saying: “Today is not the time to question why we lost, or lost, are we prepared?”

WHY IS THE SHALNDETSIS IND S CO INDIA SYSTEM WRONG?

India spends only a fraction of its gross domestic product on its health system, lower than most major economies.

As the virus spread last year, India imposed a severe, nationwide blockade for months to prevent hospital overcrowding. This brought terrible hardship to millions, but also bought time to implement measures to fill critical gaps, such as hiring other health care workers with short-term contracts, setting up field hospitals, and installing hospital beds in banquet halls.

But authorities did not get a long-term view of the pandemic, said Dr. Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Science and Science Education in the city of Pune.

Suggestions for permanent improvements such as increasing capacity at existing hospitals or hiring more epidemiologists to help trace the virus were widely ignored, she said. Now the authorities are trying to revive many emergency measures that had been completed once the numbers dropped.

A year ago, India was able to avoid the medical oxygen shortages that plagued Latin America and Africa after turning industrial oxygen production systems into a network of medical grade.

But many devices turned to supplying oxygen to industry and now some Indian states face such shortages that the Ministry of Health has asked hospitals to implement rationing.

The government in October began building new plants to produce medical oxygen, but now, about six months later, it remains unclear if any have come online, with the Ministry of Health saying they were “being closely reviewed for early termination “.

Oxygen deposits are being transferred across the country to hotspots to pursue demand, and some state governments have claimed that many of them have been intercepted by other states along the way to be used to meet local needs.

WHAT COME NEXT?

India has faced the massive challenge of trying to prevent its healthcare system from collapsing further until enough people are vaccinated to significantly reduce the flow of patients.

The good news is that India is a major producer of vaccines, but even after halting large exports of vaccines in March to divert them for home use, there are still questions as to whether manufacturers can produce fast enough.

“Vaccination is a way to slow down the spread – but it really depends on the speed and availability of the shootings,” said Reddy of the Public Health Foundation.

Some states have already said they have vaccine shortages – although the federal government denies it.

India said last week it would allow the use of all COVID-19 photos that have been highlighted in green by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan.

On Monday, she said she would soon expand her vaccination program to 45-year-olds to include all adults, about 900 million people – far more than the entire population of the entire European Union and the United States. United together.

Reddy, meanwhile, said some states have had to implement new but long-term blockades, it was up to individuals as well to do their part.

“As a society, it is essential that we maintain public health measures such as camouflage, physical distancing and crowd avoidance,” he said.

