Ramadan: The Islamic month of fasting is about self-control, spiritual development | Local News





The month of fasting for Muslims has arrived. All major religions include a form of self-denial to enhance the efforts of their followers to balance spiritual goals with material or worldly desires. For Muslims, the ninth month of our calendar, Ramadan, is our main month of community fasting, offering special prayers and practicing self-control through denial of basic needs and natural desires. Since the Muslim calendar is based on the shortest lunar cycle rather than the longest solar cycle, Ramadan progresses about 10 days each year causing the month to cycle through all seasons every two decades or more. This year, Ramadan started on or about April 12th and will end on or around May 12th, depending on what part of the world you live in and the traditional view of the new monthly moon. Muslim able-bodied Muslims are required to fast from dawn to sunset without eating or drinking during the daily fasting time. They can only eat overnight from sunset until dawn, when the daily fast begins. Sexual intercourse is also forbidden during fasting hours as another way to foster control over desires and better focus on spiritual empowerment. Young people, the sick, menstruating women, and travelers are not required to fast. Food denial forces participants to exercise control over a basic human need – food. Muslims are also encouraged to get rid of bad habits (such as smoking and cursing), read all 114 chapters of the Holy Qur’an (which is also divided into 30 parts for daily reading), and pray extraordinary to foster spiritual development. And for those who can not fast should feed a poor person for a month. Ramadan is special in Islam because it marks when the founder of the faith, Prophet Muhummad, received his first revelation from God declaring him a prophet and messenger. Verses from the Qur’an, what the Prophet (Hadith) said and what he did (the Sunnah) teach Muslims how to perform the rituals of fasting. Also, fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also includes believing in a God and Prophet Muhammad as his prophet, performing daily prayers, giving alms to the poor, and performing Hajj. After a day of fasting, it is customary for Muslims to gather at sunset to break the fast with a meal, called iftar. In predominantly Muslim countries, fasting seems to be easier because the culture slows down during the day and comes alive at night during the hours of eating and drinking. In Western countries, it is often a difficulty for Muslims who have to keep working during fasting hours. Growing up a Muslim since the age of three, I started fasting as a teenager and as I recall it was during the longest days of spring and summer. I learned that the pains of hunger were greatest during the first days of fasting. Food, it seemed, was all a growing boy could think of. As the days passed and my stomach shrank, the food became less concentrated. At one point in the middle of the month, I went from eating my night meal to often remembering it was time to eat. I marveled at the way the body adapted to self-imposed denial. I learned that the true blessing of fasting has more to do with the spiritual nourishment you receive than with the physical nourishment you deny yourself. The discipline of fasting touches every aspect of our lives and informs how we learn to control our desires and desires in exchange for a stronger spiritual connection to the world and a re-appropriation of our priorities in ways that best serve humanity. Ramadan Mubarak! Blessed Ramadan!

