Covid-19 Pandemic: Live Updates and News for April 22, 2021

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recommended placing Tokyo and other areas under a state of emergency to stop an increase in coronavirus infections.

India posted the world the biggest one-day jump in cases like a second more deadly wave shows no signs of mitigation and leaves hospitals full of patients and lacking oxygen.

In the US, unemployment claims suddenly plunged into one cool low pandemic as labor market recovery picks up steam. Meanwhile, Western Europe is starting to loosen restrictions, providing relief for the pandemic-tired region as vaccination programs return to the right corner.

Main developments:

Unemployment claims fall to low pandemic levels (8:45 am New York)

Applications for unemployment insurance in the US suddenly plunged to a low pandemic drop of 547,000 in the week ended April 17, Department of Labor data showed on Thursday.

The job market is strengthening as employers seek to fill positions left vacant by restrictions that have now been eased. Growth needs to accelerate even further following a nationwide goal of administering an average of three million vaccines a day. The data follows strong production, retail sales and other indicators in recent weeks.

Suga recommends emergency in Tokyo (7:10 am in New York)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recommended placing Tokyo, Osaka and other areas under a state of emergency, telling reporters Thursday that he would make a formal decision after consulting with experts. Tokyo recorded 861 new cases Thursday, the highest level since late January, while Osaka found 1,242 infections on Wednesday, a record.

The emergency is likely to be in place from April 25 to May 11, Jiji Press said. While Japan has so far managed to keep infections and deaths at much lower levels than those seen in much of Europe and the US, its vaccine program has not yet entered high speeds.

South Africa decides to use J&J photos (6:52 am New York)

South Africa plans to start administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the general public after resolving a contractual dispute over an order for 31 million doses. The first set of J&J photographs produced at a factory of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. in the Eastern Cape province is expected to be delivered by 26 April. The spread to people over the age of 60 and other vulnerable groups will begin on May 17th. .

Singapore at Visitors Bar India (6:48 am New York)

Singapore said it would further strengthen border controls with India, including one banning visitors from the country, due to a “rapidly deteriorating situation” there. Authorities are also stepping up measures to prevent a wider outbreak inside Singapore, officials said at a news conference Thursday.

EU Global Vaccine Supply (6:10 am New York)

European union authorized the export of 136.1 million doses to 43 countries between January 31 and April 19, according to an internal memo. About 52.3 million were shipped to Japan, 16.2 million to the UK and 12.8 million to Canada.

The data in the document also highlight significant changes in the effectiveness of national vaccination campaigns. While Malta has already administered 67 doses per 100 adults, Bulgaria has only 11 doses per 100. The EU-wide average is 31.6.

UK Firms Facing Financial Anxiety (6am in New York)

Number of businesses in the UK in dire financial straits jumped the most in at least seven years last quarter, with firms across sectors seeing their situation worsen. There are 723,000 companies facing serious problems, according to a study Thursday – up 15% from the end of last year; from a year ago, the number has increased 42%.

Cigna has benefits for vaccinated workers (5 pm Hong Kong)

Cigna Corp announced Thursday that it will do so give workers who have been fully vaccinated $ 200 in payments to their health care bills, as well as emergency paid leave they can use to take their pictures. U.S. companies have begun paying workers to be vaccinated, trying to encourage reluctant or those who simply have not had a chance to get hit.

Europe takes steps to reopen (4:39 pm Hong Kong)

Western Europe has begun to loosen restrictions. Italy will ease much of its curb on Monday, Greece will follow suit in early May and France will announce the next steps for the country later Thursday.

Germany may be able to open access to vaccination for all adults by the end of May, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday. After a slow start of vaccination programs and more than 640,000 deaths, the region has begun to see progress in inoculations.

MB Printed to Clarify Travel Resume (3:44 pm Hong Kong)

UK lawmakers put pressure on the government to clarify by the end of next week its plan to resume air travel, saying the country’s tourism-dependent industries face the risk of a second lost summer. The government has set a goal to resume leisure travel by May 17 but has not made a final decision to move forward.

Valneva to begin Covid Shot final trial (3:35 pm Hong Kong)

Valneva SE will deploy its Covid-19 vaccine against AstraZeneca in a phase three trial starting this month. The vaccine appears to be destined to be sold mainly in the UK as the company said talks with the European Commission were unsuccessful. Candidate is the only complete, inactivated candidate for the virus vaccine in the UK portfolio.

EU prepares legal action against Astra (2:29 pm Hong Kong)

The executive arm of the European Union is preparing to start a legal case by the end of the week against AstraZeneca over its failure to deliver the promised number of doses on the block. The procedure will take five to seven weeks, and the European Commission has asked capitals to join the process.

Astra delivered only 30 million of the 120 million doses initially committed to the EU in the first quarter. Despite the absence, the EU has started turns the corner on its vaccination campaign and aims to inoculate 70% of its population by the end of the summer.

Thailand has the highest daily deaths (1:03 pm Hong Kong)

Thailand on Thursday reported seven new Covid-19 casualties, more in a single day. The country added 1,470 new cases Thursday, rising for a third straight day and bringing the cumulative total to 48,113. Bangkok reported 446 new cases, bringing city infections this month to 4,775.

Quarantine of Singapore Hundreds (1:02 pm Hong Kong)

More from

Singapore ka detected more cases of viruses in a foreign worker dormitory, raising concerns about re-infections after most workers had previously tested positive.

The government said a 35-year-old Bangladeshi migrant worker staying in the dormitory tested positive for the virus despite receiving both doses of the vaccine. More than 1,100 people living in the same block with infected workers will be sent to a government quarantine center for 14 days, Channelnewsasia reported.

Vecmas, Singapore do require the use of its TraceTogether technology to access shopping malls, offices, dinners in restaurants, schools, gyms, places of worship and other such meeting places from 1 June.

India has the highest growth in the world (12:20 pm Hong Kong)

The situation in India continues to deteriorate, with 15.93 million cases confirmed as of Thursday morning. 314,835 new cases Thursday were more than the previous one-day gain of 314,312 cases reported by the U.S. in December. The official death toll rose to 184,657.

The disaster unfolding is such that New Delhi’s largest hospital chain had to seek help from the court after 1,400 Covid-19 patients were put at risk due to “dangerously low” oxygen levels.

People move the body of a Covid-19 fatalist to a mortuary in New Delhi on April 21st. Photo: Anindito Mukherjee / Bloomberg

Two emergency hearings ended late Wednesday after an oxygen tanker truck eventually left for a Max Hospital branch, which had over 250 patients in critical condition and the lowest essential oxygen level. The two-judge panel of the Delhi High Court expressed “shock and shock” at the government’s negligence and directed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration to “beg, borrow, steal” to ensure proper supply for hospitals.

On social media, Indians are praying to each other for help for themselves or their families, with intensive care unit beds also in short supply.

Singapore-Hong Kong bubble delay (10:20 am Hong Kong)

Singapore and Hong Kong canceled an announcement scheduled for Thursday in an air travel bubble, according to people familiar with the issue. This is the second time in five months that the much-anticipated deal seems to have encountered obstacles.

– With the help of Katerina Petroff