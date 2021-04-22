The fire pierced Calgary’s house in the southwest

One person suffered minor burns in a fire southwest of Calgary early Thursday morning that severely damaged a house and two garages.

Firefighters were called to a home on Block 700 of Eighth Street Southwest around 12:30 p.m., before the intersection of Bow Trail and 37th Avenue.

The first team to arrive called for a second backup alarm based on the amount of smoke and fire visible, according to an announcement.

“Upon arrival the crews set up a detached garage and the house was engulfed by a strong wind pushing the fire towards the garage and the house exposed from the other door,” the fire department said.

Crews initially focused on keeping the fire from spreading to other homes using air water streams as they evacuated nearby homes.

Night with events pic.twitter.com/fdLKegInmr –@UrbanCDN

Three residents were in the backyard at the time of the fire. An mother and son upstairs and a male tenant growing up have come out safe before fire crews arrive.

A man living in an adjoining house suffered minor burns during the evacuation. He was treated by medical assistants at the scene and was released.

The house and garage, as well as the garage next door, were badly damaged, along with several vehicles.

Fire officials are requesting that someone with video of the fire before the arrival of the firefighters contact the fire department.