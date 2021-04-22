San Antonio International Airport Welcomes JetBlue Airways – City of San Antonio





CONTACTS: Tonya Hope, O: 210-207-1515

[email protected] Evelynn Bailey, O: 210-207-1611

[email protected] San Antonio (21 April 2021) San Antonio city executives today announced the newest carrier at San Antonio International Airport is JetBlue Airways. This new carrier will serve the much sought-after non-stop routes to Boston and JFK. Prior to the pandemic, more than 250,000 passengers flew to Boston and New York City. Today is an exciting day as we not only welcome a phenomenal new airline partner to JetBlue but also new uninterrupted service in Boston and New York. Boston has been our largest unserved market for many years and we were excited that JetBlue is planting its roots in San Antonio to provide more opportunities for our traveling public, said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., IAP, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. JetBlue is the sixth largest airline in the United States and offers low fares while still offering the most generous legroom in the airline industry. The airline is also known for its free amenities including entertainment, drinks, snacks and wi-fi. The new lines are scheduled to begin in October and will include daily service to Boston and JFK. These destinations offer a fun and entertaining opportunity for the leisure traveler, while also providing efficient access for business travelers, especially in the biosciences, healthcare, financial and technology industries. For more information about JetBlue Airways, visit www.JetBlue.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos