Trudeau vows to cut emissions by 40 to 45 percent by 2030, less than US target

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising that Canada will cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 percent within the next decade.

The cut applies to 2005 emission levels.

The new target is higher than the 36 per cent reduction that the government says could reach below existing measures by 2030 and the 30 per cent target Canada initially agreed to under the Paris Agreement.

Trudeau announced the top target during a virtual summit of world leaders convened by US President Joe Biden, who pledged to cut his country’s emissions by 50 to 52 percent by 2030.

“If the big economies in the chamber were to follow Canada’s example and adopt a rising pollution price and commit to giving up coal plants, we would accelerate our global path to a secure, sustainable future. prosperous without zero, “Trudeau said in a short speech.

Canada’s new target does not reach the minimum reduction of 50-60 percent of climate groups, and opposition parties said it was necessary to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C.

“After more than five years in office, the Trudeau government is still unable to propose a goal as ambitious as that of Joe Biden, who took office just three months ago,” said in a statement Keith Stewart, a strategist. high energy with Greenpeace Canada. Thursday

He added that there was no commitment to move away from fossil fuels as Canada remains heavily linked to the oil and gas industry.

Ahead of the summit, seven environmental groups released a modeling report that is said to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C compared to pre-industrial levels, Canada should double the 30 percent commitment it signed to the Paris Agreement.

Clean Prosperity, a climate policy organization, has said it may see Canada adopt a new target of 40 to 50 percent in recognizing the economic challenges surrounding a clean energy transition and people employed in the fossil fuel sector.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh voiced concerns about Liberals keeping their climate promises on Wednesday.

“I’m worried the Liberals will set a goal and not meet it, and that ‘s why we’ve said we need a better responsibility,” Singh said.

In a letter to Liberal Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Singh called for the government to adopt a 50 per cent target, while the Greens say it should be 60 per cent.

Conservative environmental critic Dan Albas announced his party’s new climate plan, which for the first time features a consumer carbon price tag.

“The Liberal government has repeatedly announced new climate targets in the last six months without indicating how they will achieve them,” Albas said in a statement. “Announcing goals is easy; it’s important to show how they will achieve them.”

The summit comes as lawmakers debate the C-12 Bill which, if passed, would mean the federal environment minister must set five-year targets for reducing carbon emissions starting in 2030 and ending in 2050.

Ahead of Thursday’s event, Wilkinson wrote a letter to federal party leaders urging them to say what they want Canada’s new broadcasts to aim for and underlining the need for co-operation to “raise our ambition”.

“Time is running out now,” read the letter received from The Canadian Press.

“New evidence continues to grow about an accelerating climate crisis, and the transition to a low-carbon economy has become a global sprint as countries compete to attract clean-growth investment and create good middle-class jobs.” of the 21st century “.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 22, 2021.