Coronavirus: Canada is considering additional travel measures as India COVID-19 increases infection rate

TORONTO – As India faces high levels of COVID-19 infection, the Canadian government is considering additional measures to prevent further spread of the virus from international travel.

In an interview with CTV News Channels Power Play on Wednesday, Public Safety Secretary Bill Blair said the federal government is looking at what tools may be available.

We are very actively considering all and any additional measures that will be needed to protect Canadians, he said.

Blair said they could set up certain flights coming to Canada and they could be handled more effectively when passengers present falsified test results.

Under current rules, passengers flying to Canada are required to submit a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their departure flight. Upon landing in Canada, they must do another test and quarantine at a designated government hotel until they receive the results of their second test.

However, the minister could not say whether the federal government is actively considering banning certain flights from India.

What I can tell you is that we have previously banned flights from areas where there was a high incidence of infection, especially with the new variants, and we are actively considering using very similar means, those means, again, which we have demonstrated our willingness and ability to use those tools to protect Canadians and we are still quite prepared to do so, he said.

Blair said he hoped to share more information on the specifics of these additional measures Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Conservative Leader Erin OToole called on the federal government to immediately but temporarily suspend flights from hotspots.

Throughout April, dozens of positive COVID flights have landed in Canada. With them, they brought the risk of new variants, including the mutated double variant that is currently prevalent in the healthcare system in India, OToole said. We have a small window of opportunity to act and we need to move now.

There were 35 flights from India with at least one COVID-19 case on board arriving in Canada in the past two weeks, according to the government.

On Wednesday, the first case of variant B.1.617, which was first identified in India, was reported in Quebec.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam said country-specific travel restrictions can go so far when it comes to preventing the spread of highly contagious variants, such as those originating in India and Brazil.

The virus is globally evolving and there are many different mutations and changes in the virus, especially in countries that have many cases, she said at a news conference Wednesday. Given that situation, one strategy for Canada was to add more layers of protection to each country.

Last week, the Canadian Public Health Agency rejected their recommendation for additional control measures for travelers arriving in Canada from Brazil because there was no clear evidence that additional question protocols were adding operational value and variant P.1 related to Brazil was already growing in Western Canada.

As for India, Tam said her team is conducting a risk analysis of the situation there and is gathering data on how many people were arriving in Canada with positive COVID-19 test results.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his governments’ extended control measures for international travelers in response to the emergence of variants of concern around the world.

We are continuing to see more [measures] and I have asked our officials to look carefully, for example, at what the UK has done very recently in suspending flights from India, he told reporters in Ottawa. What more can and should be done to ensure that we are not taking cases from outside.

On Monday, the UK imposed a travel ban on most visitors from India in light of the current coronavirus situation in that country.

India recorded the highest one-day number of new COVID-19 cases in the world with more than 314,000 new infections reported on Thursday. The country, which is the second most populous in the world, also reported 2,104 new deaths related to the virus, which is the highest in a 24-hour period.

In total, India has had more than 15.9 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started the second highest amount after the United States.

The growing cases have resulted in acute shortages of beds and medicines and low oxygen supply to a large number of hospitals, the Indian health ministry said. In response, the government has rushed oxygen tanks to replenish hospital supplies.

There are also reports of overcrowded crematoria and morgues with bodies piled up outside on sidewalks.

With files from CTV News Sarah Turnbull, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press