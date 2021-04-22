Dragonfly Biosciences Opens Global Spread in Australia





LONDONR, April 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Dragonfly Biosciences MB, a leading manufacturer on the shelf of CBD oils and skin care products has formed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Health House International Australia, enabling the sale of Dragonfly CBD oils over the counter at Australia. The partnership comes back to the Australian Therapeutic Goods administration at February 2021 changing regulations to allow registered CBD products to be sold without a prescription at Australian Pharmacies. Commenting on the partnership with Health House International Australia, Regan Saveall, Chief Executive Officer at Dragonfly Biosciences MB says: “The non – exclusive distribution agreement with Health House International is great news for Dragonfly Biosciences and most importantly our CBD product range as we extend our global reach to buyers in Australia. Health House International has a medicinal cannabis portfolio and like Dragonfly Biosciences, the company is concerned with providing high quality products and providing Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) with all certified products and meeting the latest rules of country. Health House International Australian Chief Operating Officer, pharmacist Paul Mavor notes: “This agreement is another victory for Health House International and brings the company one step closer to filling the gap in the current market which needs reliable, high quality and affordable medical cannabis. The Dragonfly CBD brand is sold at “Thousands of pharmacies and food retailers are already” exactly the type of product that will fit nicely on Australian pharmacy shelves. “ Regan Saveall, Chief Executive Officer at Dragonfly Biosciences MBnotes: “Sharing the same business values ​​is essential to any business partnership. From the start as a business, our seed-to-shelf strategy has been at the heart of our brand – dragonflies– always ensuring that what we are putting on the shelves and on the Internet for consumers to buy a quality product, which contains the advertised amount of CBD oil; Pa THC; has a batch number; legal date of use in each package and in accordance with all regulatory frameworks. And thanks to this integrity we were the first CBD oil to be supplied by Boots and then on the shelf at Tesco and Sainsbury to name just a few vendors, despite our humble origins. “In fact, when we started in 2017, we only had 10 acres of crops but we made sure to be organically certified because we knew the CBD sector would be about quality ingredients, to win the hearts and minds of consumers, retailers and indeed the regulators.And this is where we grew as a company, increasing our cultivation to 650 acres. “Quality, safety and legality have been a bit of a ‘thorn in the side’ for CBD ‘s emerging industry. That’ s why Dragonfly Biosciences has invested in the highest production standards including owning a superior laboratory for extraction, testing and processing of toxicity. “We have the best facilities and applications for high performance liquid chromatography testing, which, as well as testing for cannabinoid and water content, also review the microbiology of oils, requiring the presence of heavy metals and herbicides or pesticides. As a result, each batch of our Dragonfly CBD product has a Supporting Certificate of Analysis from a third party, ISO accredited laboratory confirming CBD content and THC deficiency.This is what sets us apart in the CBD industry, hence we we are winning awards as a brand “. Regan Saveall adds: “Reaching customers with our product portfolios across the globe as well Australia is part of a business strategy at Dragonfly Biosciences, but so is the investment across product innovation in the CBD sector and the ongoing resources, investments and commitments we are making as a company across extraction and manufacturing facilities. “By 2021, we will have further news about the expansion of the product portfolio, along with partnerships and investment plans and announcements.” About Dragonfly Biosciences Dragonfly CBD can be found at a variety of reputable shareholders on the UK high street including Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and in pharmacies where professional advice on proper product use can be sought. Dragonfly is available in both narrow-spectrum and broad-spectrum ranges and in a range of oral forces. Vitamin D is included in some oral preparations to facilitate consumers receiving the UK government recommended daily dose of this essential vitamin. Dragonfly also manufactures a range of CBD skin care products. www.dragonflycbd.com BURIMI Dragonfly Biosciences

