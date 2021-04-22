Pace International LLC Introduces Postharvest Biorational Cherry Fungicide in Washington State





WAPATO, Lani., April 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, today announced the introduction of the BioSpectra 100SC for cherry spoilage control. BioSpectra is the first naturally occurring decay control agent for the post-harvest fruit industry in the last 20 years that has shown very strong performance against a wide range of major post-harvest fungal diseases found in cherries. This natamycin-based fungicide is the result of the fermentation process of naturally occurring soil microorganisms. Unlike other conventional products, BioSpectra 100SC has a unique mode of action that prevents pathogen growth. “BioSpectra is a highly effective, biorational antifungal agent that is exempt from tolerance (MRL) for currently approved agricultural applications in the US. Canada, and Mexico. “It has not shown resistance development over the last decades of use in food, making it a good rotational partner or complement to other post-harvest assets used with cherries,” said Dr. David Felicetti, Senior Manager of Research and Development and Regulatory Affairs for Pace International. Bioration is a product that is usually derived from natural origin, and as a result tends to have a low environmental impact. They are very specific in their activity and can be used as alternative control agents to conventional crop protection products, helping to ensure economic, health and environmental benefits. “Post-harvest products help maintain fruit quality by allowing desired storage and improved shelf life, providing global reach for many high-value crop varieties. A significant amount of fresh produce is lost between harvest and consumption. from decay and decay of fruits, “he said Rodrigo Cifuentes, Head Office for Pace International. “This decay control technology, although new to the post-harvest fruit industry, is well known in other food industries. It has been used in several food applications for decades to prevent mold development. The introduction of BioSpectra for cherries IN Washington is another example of how Pace continues to bring a diversified portfolio of sustainable sustainable solutions to its clients in the Northwest Pacific. “Pace is committed to developing and delivering the next generation of bioremediation solutions to reduce unnecessary waste, increase production quality and safety, and improve efficiency in packaging and storage operations,” Cifuentes added. BioSpectra is a registered trademark of Pace International. About Pace International LLC Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a business of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to improve, protect and preserve the quality and freshness of fruits and vegetables. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiency in packaging operations and increase the freshness and value of the harvest. For more information, visit the company website at www.paceint.com. About Valent Biosciences LLC Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of TokyoSumitomo based Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is a world leader in the development, production and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries worldwide. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified company. For additional information, visit the company website at valentbiosciences.com. SOURCE Pace International Similar links https://www.paceint.com

