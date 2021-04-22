International
The busiest airport in the world: Pandemic has given a new number 1
(CNN) Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in 2020 were in China while the former busiest airport in the world – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States – fell to No. 2 in the ranking after 22 years in a row in first place.
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China was the busiest airport in the world in 2020, climbing to the No. 1 spot. 1 from its ranking No. 11 in 2019, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the airport trade organization International Airports Council (ACI).
Guangzhou saw 43.8 million passengers in 2020, up 40% from 2019. Atlanta had 42.9 million passengers last year, a significant drop of 61% from 2019.
Atlanta’s drop from first place is expected to be temporary, according to Patrick Lucas, ACI World vice president for economics.
“As the industry recovers, we expect ATL to regain its leading position in the coming years,” Lucas said.
Beijing Capital International Airport, which has often maintained the ranking No. 2 and held that position in 2019, fell to No. 6 on the 2020 list.
Passengers walk between terminals at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on April 20, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Rob Carr / Getty Images North America / Getty Images
Declining global air traffic
By 2020, worldwide air passenger traffic fell by almost 65%, according to ACI figures. Passenger traffic at the 10 busiest airports in 2020 fell by almost 46%.
“Data released today reveals the challenge that airports continue to face and it remains imperative that industry be supported through direct support and sensible policy decisions by governments to ensure that aviation can stay, rebuild connectivity and nurture a global economic recovery, “ACI World Director Luis Felipe de Oliveira said in a statement.
“The findings show that the impact remains unequal with different regions experiencing different challenges and seeking different policy decisions and support from governments to lay the groundwork for recovery,” he said.
ACI does not expect global passenger traffic to recover to 2019 levels before 2024, according to Lucas.
In addition to Atlanta, two other airports in the United States entered the top 10: Dallas / Fort Worth International at No. 4 (from No. 10 in 2019) and Denver International in No. 7 (from No. 16 in 2019)
No European airport was in the top 10 in 2020; London and Paris made the list in 2019. Dubai and Tokyo also dropped from the list in 2020.
Domestic air travel
ACI noted that domestic air travel has begun to decline in many countries, while international air travel remains very limited.
China’s strong showing in the top 10 countries is partly due to less restricted domestic travel to China, where the coronavirus novel appeared in late 2019 and was beaten again aggressively with severe blockages.
The nation is the second largest travel market in the world, after the United States.
International travel to China is still very limited, Lucas noted, forcing many travelers who might have traveled internationally to travel within China.
While some signs of recovery are emerging, the ACI leader highlighted some critical ingredients for continued improvement.
“A sustainable global recovery will only be achieved through an escalation of vaccination campaigns, the continued development of digital health cards and the support of coordinated and cohesive policies by governments,” said ACI Director General de Oliveira.
The busiest airports of 2020 for passenger traffic
1 Guangzhou (CAN) – 43.8 million passengers in 2020; traffic fell 40% from 2019
2 Atlanta (ATL) – 42.9 million passengers in 2020; traffic fell 61% from 2019
3 Chengdu (CTU) – 40.7 million passengers in 2020; traffic fell 27% from 2019
4 Dallas / Fort Worth (DFW) – 39.4 million passengers in 2020; traffic fell 48% from 2019
5 Shenzhen (SZX) – 37.9 million passengers in 2020; traffic fell 28% from 2019
6 Beijing (PEK) – 34.5 million passengers in 2020; traffic fell 66% from 2019
7 Denver (DEN) – 33.7 million passengers in 2020; traffic fell 51% from 2019
8 Kunming (KMG) – 33 million passengers in 2020; traffic fell 31% from 2019
9 Shanghai (SHA) – 31.2 million passengers in 2020; traffic fell 32% from 2019
10 Xi’an (XIY) – 31.1 million passengers in 2020; traffic fell 34% from 2019
