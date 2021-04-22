International
India sets world record for new Covid cases with 314k infections
NEW DELHI India announced a global record with more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a staggering rise in coronavirus hits the world’s second most populous country, sending more and more sick people into a fragile care system health that lacks hospital beds and oxygen.
314,835 infections added in the last 24 hours increase India’s total 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. Totally the second highest total in the world near the United States. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.
A large number of hospitals are reporting acute shortages of beds and medications and are operating at dangerously low oxygen levels.
The New Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to divert oxygen from industrial use in hospitals to save lives.
“You can not make people die because there is no oxygen. Ask, borrow or steal, it is a national emergency, the judges said in response to a petition from a New Delhi hospital asking for his intervention.
The government is rushing oxygen trucks to replenish supplies to hospitals.
India’s Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that “supply and demand are being monitored all the time. He said in a tweet that to address the increase in demand expansion, the government has increased the oxygen quota for the seven most affected countries.
Growth has brought pain, fear and agony to many lives in New Delhi and other cities.
In popular scenes across the country, ambulances are seen running from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed. Grieving relatives are lined up outside the crematoria where the arrival of the dead bodies has been dumped several times.
I get multiple phone calls every day from desperate patients for a bed. Demand is far greater than supply, “said Dr. Sanjay Gururaj, a physician at Bengaluru-based Shanti Hospital and Research Center.
I try to find beds for patients every day, and it has been extremely frustrating that I cannot help them. Last week, three of my patients died at home because they were unable to get beds. As a doctor, it is a terrible feeling, said Gururaj.
India has launched a vaccination machine but only a small part of the population has carried out the shootings.
Authorities have announced that the vaccines will be available to anyone over the age of 18 from May 1 but India will not have enough shots for the 600 million people who will become qualified, experts say.
Health experts said India had left its guard when the virus appeared to be under control during the winter, when the daily new cases were around 10,000, and it lifted restrictions to allow large gatherings.
Some experts say newer, more infectious variants of the virus, particularly a “dual mutant” variant originating in India, are largely responsible for the peak in cases, but many also blame politicians.
“The second wave is a consequence of complacency and mixing and mass meetings. You do not need a variant to explain the second wave,” said Ramanan Laxminarayan of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Politics in New Delhi.
The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a wide-ranging blockade last year, in the early stages of the pandemic, but has been wary of the economic costs of tougher restrictions.
In recent weeks, the government has come under criticism for holding packed political rallies for local elections and allowing a Hindu festival in which millions gathered.
