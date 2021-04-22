Canada’s first step towards climate change is not quick

Canada’s failure to commit to reducing its emissions by up to 52 percent by 2030 puts it one step away from the United States, demonstrating a failure to achieve the long-term trajectory of its tar sand sector in a world that passes into clean energy or to take full advantage of the opportunity to protect and rehabilitate its carbon-rich forests.

Prime Minister Trudeau has announced that Canada will reduce its emissions by up to 45 percent by 2030, a goal that upgrades its previous target but does not meet the US commitment and what is needed to harmonize Canada with 1.5Lined path C. Canada can and should meet the US climate commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 52 percent by 2030. Such a target is achievable, although still less than the target of the right part reducing Canada emissions by at least 60 percent by 2030. However, in order to meet US ambition levels, Canada will have to accept that there is no room for a growing tar sand industry in a global economy. which passes into pure energy. Fortunately, it has the potential to utilize its vast forests to support greater climatic ambitions; but before doing so, it must advance a credible framework for estimating carbon emissions from industrial activities that support the protection and growth of its carbon-rich forests.

Canada’s forecasts for tar sand expansion are not in line with global climate action

The Trudeau government has failed to grasp the fact that a growing tar sand industry is fundamentally incompatible with either Canada’s aspirations for leadership in a climate or a global economy moving to clean forms of energy. This disconnect is evident in the way the Trudeau government modeled its path until 2030 which showed cuts in domestic emissions related to its Climate Plan in December while predicting a rapidly expanding tar sand industry that would export to a global oil market that is not fundamentally at odds with meaningful action international climate.

Upstream emissions from Canada’s oil and gas sector account for more than a quarter of its total emissions. However, because Canada exports most of its oil and the vast majority of emissions from oil production 80% to 90% – occurs where it is consumed, the existence of a strong, long-term market for Canadian oil requires global climate inaction. But one scenario in which the rest of the world does not operate is what Canada is implicitly planning in its climate modeling.

As Canada announced a series of ambitious policies to reduce its domestic emissions in December 2020, it continues to project that its oil production will not peak by 2045, rising from 4.6 million barrels per day to 7.2 million bpd). Of course, for this to happen, global oil prices must reach $ 75 / barrel by 2026 and stay there a scenario that clearly does not presuppose significant climate ambitions on the part of major oil consuming countries.

Other sources recognize the weak long-term prospects for a strong global oil market in a world that operates to address climate change. Indeed, Wood Mackenzie recently designed that decisive action to limit climate change to only 2C – less than 1.5Goal C – would lead to oil prices between $ 37 and $ 42 per barrel by 2030 and a steady decline to $ 10 per barrel by 2050. This is well below the broken prices of $ 78 per barrel. barrels for new tar sand projects – the lowest cost type of tar sand expansion project – reported by Rystad.

Biden Administrators’ announcement that the United States will reduce its carbon emissions by more than 50% by 2030, coupled with a host of major economies during the Climate Leaders Summit, indicates that Canada needs to reconsider its assumptions. its around its oil and gas sector and advance a stronger target.

Canada’s forests represent an untapped opportunity for greater climate ambitions

One of the most cost-effective strategies to combat climate change is to protect our untouched forests, and Canada’s boreal forest is the world’s largest and most carbon-rich forest, retaining nearly twice as much carbon as its reserves. combined oil in the world. Canada has a great opportunity to harness the great potential of its untouched forests and hundreds of millions of acres of managed forests to support more climate change ambitions. However, Canada needs to establish a credible framework for estimating carbon emissions from its forests before it can harness Canada’s vast forest potential as a natural climate solution and get the job done.

Untouched forests of Canada are becoming lost at a faster rate that any country other than Russia or Brazil. Its logging industry clears over one million acres of carbon-rich boreal forests each year. However, a combination of poor monitoring practices and strategic use of accounting rules has allowed Canada to obscure the significant climatic impacts of its industrial activities on its forests. A recent study in Ontario has shown that deforestation rates are up to fifty times higher than the province reports. While the practice leading to these poor regeneration results, whole tree felling is used throughout Canada’s boreal forests, the Canadian government monitoring system lacks resolution to identify de facto deforestation. Furthermore, Canada uses a range of accounting measures that significantly underestimate net emissions from industrial activities in Canada’s forests.

Canada's deforestation figures underestimate old scars such as those in northern Ontario Wildlands League, Scars Forest, 2019

Internationally, Canada has the opportunity to play a more positive role in efforts to protect our global forests untouched and to protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples. But that would require Canada to differentiate its international forest agenda from that of its logging industry. Recently, the Canadian government challenged legislation in California and New York that would prevent state contractors from purchasing forest products related to deforestation, untouched forest degradation, or the use of Indigenous Peoples in boreal or tropical countries. Interventions of this kind fundamentally undermine Canada’s credibility as a partner in its efforts to advance the protection of the Amazon and in ongoing talks with the United States about a Buy Clean approach to government procurement policies.

What’s next?

The Trudeau government has an opportunity to join the global climate leader who have set a target to meet or exceed a target of reducing emissions by 2005 by 50 percent by 2030. At their meeting Ahead of the Climate Leaders Summit, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed their joint commitment to continue US-Canada High Level Dialogue on Climate Ambitions. This bilateral dialogue is a space that the US and Canada specifically created to identify opportunities to increase our climate ambition, support regulatory alignment, and work together on policies that will better measure and manage carbon dioxide. on the ground.

One of the easiest ways for Canada to boost its climate ambition is to simply review its 2030 emissions in a world that is resolutely acting on climate – one that will not support oil demand or prices that will enable a historic expansion of the oil and gas sector in Canada. The United States and Canada also need to review how they can work together to establish a new standard for monitoring and calculating forest carbon that sets out a credible framework for investing in natural climate solutions that prioritizes climate, protecting biodiversity and protecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples. Finally, the US and Canada may continue to identify additional opportunities to support cross-border policies that accelerate the clean energy economy and a smooth transition from fossil fuels.

Canada has taken a step forward – but left much to be desired. The urgency of the moment requires more – and it will be critical that the US and Canadian governments work together this year to find a way to a more harmonious, ambitious approach.