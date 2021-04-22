International
With few beds, oxygen, India adds high global cases of 314K virus
India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections as a staggering increase in coronavirus in the world’s second most populous country sending more and more sick people into a fragile healthcare system that lacks hospital beds and oxygen
314,835 infections added in the last 24 hours increase India’s total 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. Totally the second highest total in the world near the United States. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.
The death toll rose to 2,104 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in India to 184,657, the health ministry said.
A large number of hospitals are reporting acute shortages of beds and medications and are operating at dangerously low oxygen levels.
The New Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to divert oxygen from industrial use in hospitals to save lives. “You can not make people die because there is no oxygen. Begging, borrowing or stealing is a national emergency,” the judges said, responding to a request from a New Delhi hospital for court intervention.
The government is rushing oxygen trucks to replenish supplies to hospitals.
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that “supply and demand are being monitored all the time. He said in a tweet that to address the rapid growth in demand, the government has increased the oxygen quota for the seven most affected states.
Strict blockages and restraints have brought pain, fear and agony to many people in New Delhi and other cities.
In popular scenes across the country, ambulances rush from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed. Grieving relatives line up outside crematoria where the number of dead bodies has increased several times.
I get multiple phone calls every day from desperate patients for a bed. Demand is far greater than supply, “said Dr. Sanjay Gururaj, a physician at Bengaluru-based Shanti Hospital and Research Center.
I try to find beds for patients every day, and it has been extremely frustrating that I cannot help them. Last week, three of my patients died at home because they were unable to get beds. As a doctor, it is a terrible feeling, said Gururaj.
Yogesh Dixit, a resident of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said earlier this week that he had to buy two oxygen cylinders at 12,000 rupees ($ 160) each, more than double the normal cost, for his ailing father because the hospital state in Lucknow had run out of supplies.
He bought two because doctors could require another oxygen cylinder at any time, he said, adding that he had to sell his women’s jewelry to cover the cost.
The main crematorium in Lucknow, the state capital, received nearly 200 bodies Sunday. “Bodies were everywhere, they were burning on sidewalks destined for walking. I have never had such an influx of dead bodies in my life,” said Shekhar Chakraborty, 68.
In Kanpur, also in Uttar Pradesh, 35 temporary platforms have been set up at Bithoor-Sidhnath Ghat along the Ganges River to burn bodies.
The Ministry of Health said the country’s total production of 7,500 metric tons (8,300 tonnes) of oxygen per day, 6,600 metric tonnes (7,275 tonnes US) was being distributed for medical use.
He also said that 75 railway trainers in the Indian capital have been turned into hospitals providing another 1,200 extra beds for COVID-19 patients.
The Times of India said the previous highest daily issue number of 307,581 was reported in the US on January 8th.
Associated Press writers Krutika Pathi in Bengaluru, India and Biswajeet Banerjee in Lucknow, India contributed to this report.
picture credit
