International
Israeli election results, US-Iran nuclear talks and vaccine passports
Ian Bremmer discusses the Netanyahu challenge, the US-Iran nuclear talks, and why vaccine passports are a good idea for this 60-second edition of The World.
Will Israel’s Netanyahu be able to successfully form a new government?
Well, he has been charged. I think he has 28 days to do it. It’s a really tight equation. He would have to get both an ultra-right party that had a host of serious Islamophobes and a Muslim party to join. I think they are heading towards such a fate, and the fifth election in just a few years. Israel just keep doing it. Not so much to worry about, given that the pandemic has been treated with all those vaccines, but it is still quite a problem.
What is the latest in renewed US-Iran nuclear talks?
Well, they are happening. Not together. They are moderate. And, you know, Americans and Iranians are in separate rooms, but they are attractive. There is a big question of who goes first. Should Americans open sanctions first? Iranians should start returning to the program. How do you order it? Iranians need Americans far more than Americans need Iranians. They are turning to the old JCPOA that everyone in power would basically want to see again in the country. Even though you get criticism in the country against Biden in the US By the end of the year, the beginning of the end of next year, you return to the Iranian nuclear deal. I will make that call and you will see another million-year-old barrel of Iranian crude oil in the markets.
Are vaccine passports a good idea?
Yes. Yes they are. And it is true that this is an additional level of privacy that you will not have. That ship has sailed. The most important thing is that we have a way to track people who are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, and therefore can not transmit the virus and allow the global economy to grow much, much faster, which is more important to me, honestly. And God knows, I’ve been traveling to a bunch of places historically that have asked me to hit. Countries like India, Nigeria, Ethiopia. It’s not a problem. You get a stroke, you show them your vaccine passport. The fact that it is now technologically enabled means that oversight will be more significant.
