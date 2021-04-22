Gross rail exports fall 43 percent to 111,900 bpd in February, regulator says

New York Times

Despite the urgent need for treatments to slow or stop Alzheimer’s disease, finding patients for clinical trials has been difficult and frustrating. Patients are often older. Their doctors may not be part of a research network. And many with dementia never get a diagnosis their doctors do not tell them what is wrong or avoid discovering that they have terrible disease. How do you recruit when patients do not realize they are acceptable? said Michelle Papka, director of the Cognitive and Research Center, a clinical trial site in Springfield, New Jersey. Subscribe to The Morning News by New York Times Its center is one of 290 participants looking for participants for a new study by drug maker Eli Lilly and Co. which plans to enroll 1,500 patients. The company hopes to confirm the results of its smallest study, lasting 76 weeks, of 257 patients. He found that the drug donanemab significantly slowed the progression of Alzheimer’s the first time a study of an Alzheimer’s disease-modifying drug met its main goals. I would be shocked if it is not a popular study, said John Dwyer, president of the Global Alzheimers Platform Foundation, a network of clinical trial sites employed by Lilly to help speed up patient recruitment. But where will the patients come from? They need to have the right amount of brain deterioration too and it is probably too late. Very little and it may take a long time to see an effect of the drug, if any. They often have to learn for themselves to study. They should agree to do regular infusions of what could be a placebo for more than a year. Moreover, if they or their family members have paid attention to the state of Alzheimer’s drug research, they will know that the post-study study of what seemed to be a promising treatment for Alzheimers has failed, to such an extent that some companies, after spending billions on futile endeavors, decided to leave the Alzheimer’s drug development business. Three who arrived at a clinical trial site in New Jersey on March 26, a foggy Friday morning, provide some answers as to who can register and why. He said, ‘By no means, not me’. A few years ago, Michael Gross, 73, of Mahwah, New Jersey, began to realize that something was wrong. I was confused about the words, he said, and kept getting worse. But Gross, the retired head of an advertising agency, was surprised when a doctor suggested a stroke to look for proteins that are a sign of Alzheimer’s. He could not have that disease, Gross thought. I said, by no means, not me, he said. But he did. He cried, he was desperate. Then he asked: What could he do about it? He switched to the Mediterranean diet. He began to exercise. He started making crossword puzzles and agreed on a challenging brain training program. He found a study in rats claiming that a bright light illuminated their heads helping Alzheimer’s. He bought the light. The disease continued to progress. Now he can not recall the details of a news story as he reads it. Gross, a lifelong Yankee fan, did not bother the day he forgot the name of former team manager Casey Stengel, and decided to keep it in his memory. Every day I wake up and say to myself Casey Stengel, Casey Stengel, he says. Then he forgot the word sardines, a key element of his Mediterranean diet. For a week I said to myself, sardines, sardines, said Gross. But what he really wanted was a powerful enough treatment to stop Alzheimers in his tracks. Gross saw an ad on Facebook for the Lilly clinical trial. That Friday morning he arrived for a test to see if he was qualified. It consisted of a brain scan for a protein, tau, found in dead and dying brain neurons. If he had too little tau, he would not be right. He did another test, an MRI scan of his brain and found that he had been accepted for testing. And now, if he does not take the medicine? Or if the medicine fails? Then he will ask for more evidence, Gross said. He would even consider a treatment he has recently heard about. They shoot something in your nostril, and ostensibly cures you, he said. His wife, Peggy, lit up. We have not reached a point where we have accepted that there is no help for her, she said. “Reached a point where it was very, very true” The other patient who arrived was a 63-year-old woman who enrolled in the trial and already had two infusions of the drug or placebo. She and her husband asked that their names not be used because they have not yet revealed her diagnosis to their friends and family. He shows a bubbly optimist, but, because of her illness, let her husband talk the most. When her memory began to fluctuate a few years ago, she and her husband attributed the stress of her job as an occupational therapist. “I do not think we have thought about Alzheimers,” said her husband. But her memory problems persisted, even after she quit her job. She was shopping for groceries, taking a list with her and forgetting the things on the list. She would forget the meetings. It got to a point where it was very, very true, her husband said. He took his wife to a neurologist who administered a series of tests. The results were not good. For the first time she went from a memory issue to something alarming, the man said. On March 6, a stroke confirmed the possible diagnosis: Alzheimers. His husband and wife were desperate. No medication, no lifestyle change, was shown to change the course of the disease. Their doctor did not refer them to a clinical trial, but their eldest son, a sophomore in medicine, found Lilly’s trial for them. The woman is not expecting a cure, but she said, I hope I do not refuse her further. I do not want to turn into a buzz idiot. If I could stay that way, I would be happy. Crochet, color, walk the dog. Her husband tries not to think about the future. I do not know if I am in denial or what, but I have not fully understood what life will be like five, 10 years after the road. ‘There would be no COVID vaccine if people had not volunteered’ Bob Lippman, 78, of Summit, New Jersey, received his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in November 2017 after a year and a half of growing symptoms. He learned of Lilly’s trial from Papka and was accepted. He did his second infusion in downtown New Jersey that Friday morning. The conversation is difficult for Lippman now, so his wife, Marlene, told his story. He was repeating a lot of things and asking me the same things over and over again, she said. He was forgetting whole conversations. At first I thought it was normal aging. But after hearing a speaker from the Alzheimers Association at Sage Eldercare, a nonprofit organization near their home in Summit, New Jersey, she realized that what her husband was experiencing was not normal. Memory tests confirmed these fears, and a brain scan revealing amyloid, rigid plaque balls that are the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, erased the diagnosis. It was devastating news of a lifetime. Bob had a very strong intellect, said Marlene Lippman. It is unlikely that part of him is being attacked. She started making plans by rewriting wills and authorization. She found a support group for caregivers in Sage. And she found the trial for Lilly. It clarifies what to expect. If her husband is taking the medicine and not the placebo and if the medicine is as effective as it was in the initial small study, at best it can delay the course of his fall, she said. It certainly will not cure him. Our main motivation is to help other people and advance research, she added. There would be no COVID vaccine if people had not volunteered.