The Saudi travel ban will stay in 20 countries when flights resume on May 17th

Saudi Arabia’s economy has long been determined by fossil fuels. However, the Gulf nation, which has some of the largest oil reserves in the world, has taken the crucial step towards a sustainable future. In an effort to diversify its economy, Saudi Arabia is placing increased emphasis on integrated sustainability which encompasses social, economic and environmental dimensions and is based on the principles of a circular economy that is at the forefront of all major developments in the Kingdom.

This includes AlUla, the ancient valley in the Madinah region of Saudi Arabia that covers an area of ​​over 22,500 square meters and is being transformed into an open-air museum to display 200,000 years of its human history in the world under the Master Plan through Travel through Time, vision for AlUla unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the board of directors of the Royal Commission for AlUla.

At the heart of the master plan, which was unveiled on April 7, is integrated sustainability, the theme of the first panel hosted by the AlUlas Royal Commission as part of its Crossroads: Intellectual Panel Program.

With the right title at the crossroads: People and plans: Can AlUla unlock a sustainable future? Moderated by Dr. Maliha Hashmi, executive director of health, well-being and biotechnology at NEOM, Saudi Arabia planned a cross-border town in the Tabuk region, the panelists included businessman and entrepreneur Alejandro Agag; former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi; architect and leader in sustainable design William McDonough; James Hardcastle, director of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Green List; Carlos Duarte, a biological oceanographer; and Grard Mestrallet, chief executive of Afalula, the French agency for Alula Development.

The panel sought to address how the Kingdom could achieve its divergent goals of decarbonizing and diversifying the economy, creating a wider range of employment opportunities and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s social and economic contribution to the global community in the most efficient way. and stable possible. For example, the Kingdom has recently taken initial steps to reduce emissions from Saudi Arabia by planting 10 billion trees and generating half of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

They all have interacting relationships, and the important thing is to look at this whole issue as a kind of ecosystems and organisms, McDonough said, adding: “Everything affects everything else and the benefits are tremendous.” Recognizing the effects of multiplication is a major part of it, we see economic work quite beautiful and once you start to realize that there are benefits from many directions.

Sustainability is an essential part of any business, said Agag, CEO of Formula E, a motorcycle seat championship that uses only electric cars. His business and leisure model continues to prioritize sustainability.

“I think now the difficulty is not to do sustainability and compatible business, the difficulty is to do a business without having a corner of sustainability in your business,” he said. When we started Formula E 10 years ago and started the first race in Beijing in 2014, everyone thought Formula E would crash and burn.

He added: The whole vehicle world had this consensus. My old-time partner and then Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone told me that an electric championship would never go to the first race. But we did.

Agag explained how the championship now has support from the world’s leading manufacturers. It has strong incomes, big sponsors and steady growth because it promotes electric cars. And we did it at a time in 2014 when electric cars were not as available as they are now, Agag added.

How does a nation push social and economic stability, especially in connection with the revival of ancient countries like AlUla? Renzi, who contributed greatly to the revival of the Pompeii and Matera countries in Italy, turning them into vibrant cultural and tourist destinations, agreed with Agag, stating that it is impossible to do business without sustainability.

He said: The same is true for culture and tourism, adding: Pompeii and Matera are very exciting examples. Pompeii was one of the most amazing places in the whole world but in the last 20 to 50 years, Italy lost the momentum to invest in a new story about Pompeii. Our government decided to include the EU and Pompeii pre-pandemic reached its maximum number of visitors.

The same is true for Matera, a rocky scene in the Basilicata region of southern Italy, which now houses museums such as the Casa Grotta di Vico Solitario, he continued.

Matera became the cultural capital of Europe after a long period in which people thought of Matera as a place of destruction and catastrophe, Renzi explained.

What is the strategy? What is the secret? pozoi Renzi. In my opinion this is exactly what has been decided by the Royal Commission on AlUla: Use a great place, one of the capitals of the past, and turn it into a place for the future.

What can we draw from the 200,000 years of human history at AlUla to reimagine sustainability, challenge conventional wisdom, and draw inspiration from ancient ingenuity? Furthermore, Hashmi presented, how does Saudi Arabia bring communities on board and balance the interests of protecting natural landscapes against urbanization and the needs of growing communities?

Hardcastle acknowledged that business could not be done today without a consistent approach.

You can not do nature conservation and protection without communities from that place, he said. With IUCN we have set up alongside our global members 160 countries and 20,000 scientists who have come together and discussed what makes nature conservation effective, especially in areas like Sharaan, AlUla and other places in Saudi Arabia.

The overwhelming answer is that the places that are effective are the ones where you have had full engagement from the beginning with the living and breathing communities who do not see these places as wild but see them as part of their heritage.

As Saudi Arabia moves into its next growth chapter, what this panel highlighted was the essential balance that needs to be struck between preserving the country’s heritage and ancient past, using its local communities and using sustainable practices in it. all areas of business and development.