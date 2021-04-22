France removes internal travel limits, but travel schedule remains in place





A man wearing a face mask passes a scooter near a biker on a bridge over the Saint-Martin canal in Paris amid the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in France on April 22, 2021. REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier

France will lift domestic travel restrictions from May 3 but a 19pm curfew will remain in place until the COVID-19 epidemic is controlled, the prime minister said. In a first step towards ending a third nationwide blockade, which has been in place since early April, Jean Castex said schools will reopen on Monday and people will be able to travel to the whole country after being confined to their region and within 10 km of their place of residence. He also said that some businesses and cultural sites, as well as terraces in open bars and restaurants may be allowed to reopen around mid-May if the COVID-19 situation is improving. “The third wave of the disease is behind us,” Castex told a news conference. Health ministry data on Thursday showed the virus circulation had slowed slightly, but the country still registered 34,318 new infections. While this was the lowest increase from week to week since March 13, the number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 nonetheless increased by 22 to 5,981 people, the second highest number of 2021. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that to prevent the arrival of more contagious variants of the virus, a 10-day quarantine will be imposed from Saturday for travelers coming from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, India and South Africa. He said passengers will have to provide evidence of where they will be quarantined and there will be checks. People in quarantine will be allowed to go abroad only between 10 and 12 noon and fines for violating quarantine will be up to 1,500 euros. Castex said 14 million people will have received a first shot vaccination by the end of this week and 20 million by mid-May. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the government was considering giving the COVID-19 vaccine early to people suffering from overweight, possibly by mid-May. From Monday, people living with someone at high risk for catching COVID-19 will also have access to vaccines. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos