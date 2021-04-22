Improving children’s health starts with cleaner air | Opinion





By Dr. Steph Lee and Gabriel Cisneros As pediatricians and advocates of climate change solutions, we invite you to celebrate on Earth Day the beauty of our nature and environment and to consider the importance of climate action. There is still much to be done to improve children’s environmental health and achieve environmental social justice. More than 1 in 4 deaths per year in children worldwide under 5 years of age may be associated with environmental hazards, according to World Health Organization. Children’s health is negatively affected by air pollution due to increased physical vulnerability and higher exposure to pollutants from body weight. Moreover, poor health from air pollution is associated with socio-economic and racial inequality. We see up close that African-American children with asthma who experience 138,000 asthma attacks each year attributed to air pollutants, die at a higher rate than white children with asthma. Although Black and Hispanic people do not produce most of the air pollution, these communities are exposed to more air pollution than white non-Hispanic people who experience a pollution advantage. During a pandemic, these inequalities continue to grow. We know that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting color groups and risk factors for severe COVID-19 are also diseases associated with chronic exposure to air pollution. Structural racism and economic disadvantages are both known drivers of premature death from air pollution, complicating the effects of climate change and pandemic, as low-income communities are hit hardest by COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the urgency with which we need to clean our air and reduce fossil fuel emissions to improve children’s health. The extent of the problem requires action across the state, as air pollution is not just in urban cities agriculture accounts for about one-eighth of premature adult deaths from particulate matter and manure, with corn production as the main culprit. If Pennsylvania were to engage in zero-emission transportation strategies as proposed by the American Lung Association, by 2050 we could save over $ 2 billion in health costs, avoid 200 deaths, save adults and children from over 2300 asthma attacks and stimulate the economy, by avoiding the loss of 10,800 working days. For Philadelphia alone, the health benefits would be over $ 1 billion, with 126 deaths avoided and 1,600 asthma attacks avoided We can start the road to achieving social justice by addressing the consequences of climate change in marginalized communities. We cannot neglect work to reverse climate change while helping the Pennsylvania through this pandemic. The two do not mutually exclude. Knowing the consequences of climate change on children’s health is essential to moving forward. What can you do? Call, text, email your lawmakers about climate benefits. Support renewable energy sources that reduce fossil fuel emissions. Policy measures should be considered under the lens of the benefit of colored communities and the support of greater economic equality. Children are being harmed by climate change and this will continue long after this pandemic if we do not act. Climate change solutions are pandemic solutions. By mitigating the impact of climate change, we can address socio-economic and racial inequalities and create healthy Pennsylvania children. Dr. Steph Lee MD MPH is a pediatrician with Penn State Health St Josephs in Reading and a preventative medicine specialist. Dr. Gabriel Cisneros MD is a pediatrician with Community Pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and co-chair of the Pennsylvania American Pediatric Advocacy Committee.

