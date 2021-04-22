Quebec expands COVID-19 vaccines for people with chronic illnesses, disabilities





People line up at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal on April 21, 2021. Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press Quebec is expanding its vaccination program for people with chronic illnesses who do not need regular hospital care as well as those with intellectual or physical disabilities, Health Minister Christian Dube announced on Thursday. People with chronic illnesses will be able to start dating Friday morning, Dube told reporters in Quebec City, while those with disabilities will be able to date starting April 28th. Dube said it would be up to people with chronic illnesses, a category that includes diabetes, obesity and breathing problems, to decide if they qualify. The story goes down the ad Dube said he relies on the Quebecers’ good faith to identify themselves if they qualify and not benefit from the self-identification system if they do not, adding that anyone who thinks they fit into one of the categories should not hesitate to get vaccinated . Dube said he is confident the vaccine supply will be enough to vaccinate the extra groups. Earlier Thursday, Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault said he and a number of other prime ministers were writing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging him to tighten restrictions on land and air travel to prevent the introduction of newer variants of the coronavirus. Legault told reporters in Quebec City that he and his counterparts are concerned about flights coming from regions where more transmissible variants are rampant. We would like to strengthen measures regarding international flights (from) India and Brazil, Legault said. Second, for people coming from the United States on the ground, we would like to see more measures, including quarantine, to make sure we prevent the increase in the number of infected people in Canada. Legault said the prime ministers of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia are among those behind the letter, adding that they agree more needs to be done to reduce inter-provincial travel. The story goes down the ad The province reported 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths attributed to the coronavirus novel on Thursday, including two in the last 24 hours. Health officials said hospital admissions dropped by five, to 711, and 174 people were in intensive care, a drop of four. Quebec has 12,124 active cases reported. Quebec set a daily record for COVID-19 vaccinations, with 85,772 doses administered Wednesday. Health Minister Christian Dube said in a tweet that the number includes more than 30,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses. On Wednesday, Quebecers 45 and older officially qualified to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Dube said 103,000 people have scheduled an appointment to receive a dose of AstraZeneca next week. He said 11,000 people have been trained to administer COVID-19 vaccines and that the province is ready to take more doses. This story was produced with the financial support of Facebook and the Canadian Press News Fellowship. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, has explained why the National Immunization Advisory Committee abruptly canceled an announcement on Tuesday regarding its updated recommendations for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Tam says the committee received some new data about the impact of the disturbing variants COVID-19, and not because of any new information about the risk of blood clots that may be associated with the vaccine. Canadian Press Subscribe to Coronavirus Update Bulletin to read the essential news, features, and explanations of coronavirus days written by Globe reporters and editors.

