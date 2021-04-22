The new $ 20 million fund aims to protect Manitoba provincial parks forever





A promise from the province to protect and improve Manitoba parks was met with observation Thursday about how the government hopes to benefit from private funding. Prime Minister Brian Pallister and Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard announced a $ 20 million fund to be managed by the Winnipeg Foundation. Expected to generate up to $ 1 million a year, the fund encourages private and philanthropic contributions. The money will help offset the costs of upgrading and maintaining provincial parks, including things like rail maintenance and expansion, promenades, campgrounds, shelters, playground equipment, docks and boat launches, the province said. But it will also be used for road maintenance, machinery and operating equipment. Pallister was asked during a morning news conference whether a private donation donation fund is taking away what a government should normally do in its annual budget. “This is public property, and the public has a right to have a chance to invest in their facilities and improve and strengthen them,” the prime minister said, adding that an aging Manitoba population would says almost half of the budget goes to health care financing. “I know the public wants to support the network of parks and they have the opportunity to do so. I think this is good news for everyone.” Pallister stressed that the public would have a say in determining the priorities of the project and how the money will be distributed. “So there will be some opportunities for public engagement, and that is important because after all, these parks are for public engagement,” he said. Guillemard said the value of provincial parks has never been as clear as it is now, as people look to get away and relax between the limitations of COVID-19 and stress. “Our province saw a record number of camp bookings during the volatile opening of bookings in the last two weeks as we doubled the number of bookings from last year,” she said in Thursday’s announcement at Beaudry Park, along the Assiniboine River west of Winnipeg. . “Within the current reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, our provincial parks serve a very real and immediate need in providing a peaceful sanctuary and rest needed for Manitobans by allowing us all to connect with nature. “This announcement is a great way to celebrate Earth Day.”

