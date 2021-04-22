Pope Francis, in Earth Day messages, warns ‘we are on the edge’ about climate change | Beatings

Pope Francis delivers a pre-recorded message for Earth Day Live, hosted on April 22, 2021 by Earth Day Network. (EarthBeat screenshot)

In Earth Day twin messages, Pope Francis warned a gathering of world leaders and the global community at large that “we are on the edge” with climate change and the time to take action is now. The Pope made the appearance a few minutes away from April 22 during two virtual events marking Earth Day: the summit of international climate leaders hosted by US President Joe Biden and the live broadcast of Earth Day hosted by the Earth Day Network. In both, Francis urged presidents and prime ministers to act boldly in addressing climate change and to learn from the coronavirus pandemic the need to create “a just, equitable, environmentally safe planet.” “Both global catastrophes, Covid and climate change, prove we have no time to wait,” Francis said in a pre-recorded video for Earth Day Live. “Time drives us, and as COVID-19 demonstrated, we have the means to cope with the loss. We have the instruments. This is the moment to act. We are on the edge.” “We need to ensure that the environment is cleaner, cleaner and conserved. We need to take care of nature so that nature takes care of us,” Francis said. The Pope was one of more than three dozen heads of state from countries that together represent more than 80% of the total global greenhouse gas emissions that attended the virtual climate summit convened by Biden. Francis called the meeting “a happy occasion” and said it was an initiative that puts all of humanity on a path towards better management of nature and meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement at the next United Nations climate conference. , COP 26, scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland, in November. “This is a challenge we face in this post-pandemic time. It is not over yet, but we will have to look ahead because it is a crisis,” Francesco told world leaders. “We know someone does not come out of the same crisis: We come out either better or worse.”

The two-day Biden Climate Summit was intended to signal the return of the United States to a leading position in international climate change diplomacy. To that end, Biden announced a new U.S. target under the Paris Agreement, committing the country to the largest emitter in history to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% from 2005 levels by in 2030. The promise almost doubles the first target of the American climate under the Paris agreement, made in 2015, and puts the US on a par with the European Union and the UK for the strictest goals. However, scientists and climate activists say they are still not enough to meet Paris’s highest goal of limiting the average global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a shortcoming that some leaders, including the US climate envoy, have John Kerry, accepted during the summit. Many of the leaders at the summit welcomed the new U.S. goal and the nation’s return to the Paris Agreement, one of Biden’s first moves in the Oval Office after former President Donald Trump briefly withdrew the country from the deal as part of a climate and issues environmental during its administration. In his opening remarks, Biden said the cost of not responding to climate change “is rising”. “No nation can solve this crisis on its own,” the president added. He called on countries, especially larger economies, to increase their ambition, including securing more funding to help vulnerable countries mitigate the effects of climate change and adapt to a warming world. Along with the new U.S. target, Biden announced that the U.S. will double its climate funding for developing countries by 2024. “This is a moral necessity, an economic necessity,” Biden said. “A moment of danger, but also a moment of extraordinary opportunity. Time is short, but I believe we can do it. And I believe we will do it.”

"We have to make sure that the environment is cleaner, cleaner and that it is conserved. We have to take care of nature so that nature takes care of us."

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union, added that “this will be the decade of make-or-break for our climate”. Other nations, including Japan and Canada, also announced increased climate goals, referred to as Defined National Contributions, while others such as South Korea, South Africa and Bangladesh said they intended to set new targets in the months to come. next. China, currently the largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions, reiterated its goal of achieving emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. President Xi Jinping said the world’s largest consumer of coal would “strictly restrict” its use of coal in the next five years before it down And Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who once threatened to pull out of the Paris agreement, said he would raise the country’s net target by a decade, by 2050, and end illegal deforestation by 2030. Earlier this month, Catholic organizations pressured the Brazilian government to stop deforestation in the Amazon, which has grown significantly in the past two years, and to protect indigenous and traditional communities in the region. The White House summit follows a similar virtual summit hosted by the United Nations in December to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. At that meeting, Francesco committed the Vatican to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Efforts are also underway to step up actions within the Global Catholic Church. Next month, the Vatican Department for the Promotion of Integral Human Development is expected to launch its Laudato Si ‘Platform of Action, which aims to catalyze Catholic parishes, dioceses, schools, hospitals and religious orders to put Francis’ encyclical messages into action. 2015 “Praised, for Caring for Our Shared Home “.