‘Unnecessary sadness’: Within strained Ontario intensive care units

During a single shift last week, critical care physician Laveena Munshi found that her intensive care unit (ICU) at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital was packed with pregnant and postpartum COVID-19 patients.

During that week, the ICU doubled the total number of COVID-19 pregnant patients it had previously seen throughout the pandemic. Overwhelmed with patients with complex medical needs, one day Munshi ended up pulling a 36-hour shift.

“You do what you have to do,” she said.

Ontario hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a third wave of coronavirus punishment as poor resources and overcrowded staff push Canada’s healthcare system – often held up as a model for the rest of the world – to the brink.

Last week, Munshi and her colleagues spent hours discussing what to do if a pregnant woman needed an artificial lung to help her get enough oxygen.

“Having delivery equipment outside an ICU room is never something you want to walk into at the beginning of your shift,” she said. “It just adds a layer of unnecessary sadness to this whole pandemic.”

As of Thursday, ICUs in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, had 800 COVID-19 patients, with such admissions at the highest point since the pandemic began.

Patients are coming younger and sicker, driven by more transmissible variants of the virus. Hospital staff say they are seeing entire families infected due to transmission to front-line jobs that have remained open through blockages and home stay orders.

Mount Sinai Hospital just added a third ICU. She has sent non-ICU nurses to help provide critical care to the sickest patients as she prepares for the worst.

“The next two weeks will be extremely busy, no doubt,” Munshi said, adding that the people most affected by the current wave do not come from privileged backgrounds that would allow them to be protected, for example by working from home .

The provincial government has promised more ICU beds and has sought medical staff from other provinces.

‘HOW MUCH CAN YOU EXTRACT?’

Ramping vaccines targeting high-risk communities will help bring the third wave under control, experts said. But this will not alleviate the immediate pressure on hospitals.

Exhausted staff is pulling off-time shifts and doctors are preparing for the turning point no one wants to talk about: Activating a “triage protocol” that will dictate who gets critical care when there is not enough for everyone in need for her.

The Ontario Ministry of Health did not respond when Reuters asked what criteria would enable that protocol.

The protocol provides a standardized way to predict who is most likely to survive the next 12 months, “trying to prioritize in order to save more lives,” Dr. explained. James Downar, one of its authors.

It does not include a provision for the withdrawal of sustainable life measures, he said.

Raman Rai, ICU manager at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital, said she has never seen such a volume of critically ill patients.

The hospital has redeployed staff, is treating people in “unconventional spaces” and is draining resources so a nurse who may have been in charge of one or two patients now has three, Rai said.

“We have already exceeded capacity,” she said. “How much more can we stretch?”

Hospitals have conducted drills and exercises in preparation for the triage scenario, said the chief executive of the Ontario Hospital Association, Anthony Dale.

If used, it means we have failed as a province, he said. “That should not have happened. But are we preparing with everything we have? Yes.

At Toronto Sunnybrook Hospital on Wednesday morning, the ICU was buzzing with health workers holding bedside discussions, punctuated by alarms from various pumps and devices monitoring patients’ vital signs.

“Particularly it is especially disturbing when we see someone who is 30 years old and healthy entering the ability to breathe,” said intensivist Dr. Hannah Wunsch. She is also seeing younger patients, pregnant patients and entire families with COVID-19.

From a medical point of view, most work is the same, Wunsch said – except for ubiquitous masks.

“I have not seen anyone smile for a long time.”

