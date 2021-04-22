Tigray is close to starvation





Evidence is growing that hunger is being used as a weapon of war in Ethiopia

People fleeing war are often driven by fear of bullets and shells. But in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, where fighting erupted in November between government forces and the Tigrayan Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), a former ruling party that turned into a guerrilla movement, guns are not the only weapons of war. The United Nations has received reports of rape by soldiers. Millions face the threat of famine, in part because of the actions of the forces of the Ethiopian government and its allies. Suffering is widespread. Central and eastern Tigray, as well as parts of the northwest, are facing crisis emergency famine levels, according to the UN Integrated Food Safety Phase (IPC) Classification, which means that families suffer from acute malnutrition (see map) . The next and final stage in the IPC scale is starvation marked by an extreme lack of food, resulting in starvation or death. Before the conflict erupted, Tigray was largely starving; now the UN estimates that 4.5 million need food aid. Such nutritional deficiencies are not simply a case of collateral damage. Ethiopian and Eritrean forces have looted shops and farms, burning food they could not take with them. Water tanks and reservoirs are also targeted. In April, the World Peace Foundation (WPF), a research organization based at Tufts University in Massachusetts, published a report claiming systematic famine crimes committed by combatants. The Ethiopian government has also been accused of blocking food deliveries to civilians. Between 700,000 and 2.2 million people are estimated to have been displaced within Tigray, separated from their homes and livelihoods. More than 60,000 have fled to neighboring Sudan. Meanwhile, the death toll from the conflict continues to rise. A letter published last month by researchers at Ghent University in Belgium identified 1,942 people killed in combat, although the true number may be much higher. Nearly a third of the victims documented by researchers were killed in obscure killings or civilian massacres. In most cases, the perpetrators were believed to be Ethiopian or Eritrean soldiers, although in 16% of deaths identified by researchers, the identity of the killers was unclear. Inadequate health care and lack of food can make the death toll even higher. The WPF estimates that in central and eastern Tigray alone, between 50 and 100 people are dying every day from causes directly related to hunger. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has promised to investigate allegations of human rights abuses in Tigray as soon as possible. For the families of many of the dead, it is already too late.

