Former Canterbury teacher stranded in Caribbean after ‘terrible’ blast
A former Canterbury teacher has been stranded in St Vincent after a “terrible” volcanic eruption covered the Caribbean island in a layer of ash.
La Soufrire became active again in December after staying asleep for more than 40 years – before an explosive eruption on April 9th.
Noreen Caplen-Spence, 66, had flown to the island in September after learning that her father, who lived there, was dying.
She had managed to spend some precious moments with him before his death in January.
The former Canterbury King’s School teacher – who grew up on the island as a child – then fell ill on her own and was forced to stay. She managed to book a flight to Mars, but this was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Then the first explosion occurred on April 9th. A thick layer of ash can be seen in most of St. Vincent, with more than 13,000 displaced and many using shelters.
People have been told to stay inside if possible, and close windows and doors, or wear a mask if they need to go outside.
Eruptions from the volcano – which peaks at 4,049 ft – have continued for nearly two weeks and have affected surrounding islands, such as Barbados.
Some people managed to leave the island by boat, but many could not escape.
Noreen spoke to KentOnline about what he has witnessed over the past two weeks.
“It looked like the picture you see from a nuclear bomb,” she said. “I’ve felt earthquakes before – only small tremors.
“I could see this feather and it rose like nothing I had seen before. It covered the clouds, covered the sky and then it was complete darkness.
Noreen catches the cloud of ash in St. Vincent
“The animals started behaving strangely, the birds were very noisy and then there was calm after this strong vibration.
“The ash formation was terrible because you saw it and you knew it was going to land somewhere.”
It is located in the south of the island in a town called Prospect, near Brighton, with La Soufrire located to the north – but that has not helped it avoid chaos.
Her voice is bursting with emotion, she added: “There are likely to be more outbursts in order to hang on and whenever you wake up expect an outburst.
“The village where I was born has been virtually wiped out and is in a sad state.
“People are settling with families they do not know in shelters and children are missing.”
And while she was on the phone for KentOnline, a man could be heard in the background shouting that there had been another explosion.
Noreen was in shock but managed to describe the hot air and a thick black ash cloud and said, “I did not expect it. This one looks smaller than the ash bullet as it is not as dramatic.”
However, she believes she has “seen the best of human nature” with selfless people trying to help each other as much as possible.
Her son Dan Caplen – who is also stranded on the island – and his friend Marlon Roudette are raising funds and managing donations.
Both musicians have purchased supplies such as food, masks and bottled water from local businesses and are handing them over to evacuees at shelters using trusted staff.
To donate for fundraising, Click here.
