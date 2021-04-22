Pakistan is investigating whether the attack targeted China’s ambassador





Authorities are investigating whether the Chinese ambassador was the target of a suicide bomb in an unstable western province, Pakistani officials said, in what could be the latest attack in the country on a Chinese target.

Pakistan is a close ally of China and has been one of the main recipients of money through the Beijings Belt and Road Initiative, but recent attacks have illustrated the security threat posed by China’s presence in the country.

The bomb exploded in the parking lot of a hotel in the western city of Quetta on Wednesday night, killing at least five people and injuring about a dozen others, Pakistani officials said. The Chinese ambassador, Nong Rong, was staying at the hotel, which is in a heavily guarded part of the city. He had to return there from a dinner meeting outside the hotel when the blast occurred, Pakistani officials said. It was not clear who was behind the attack. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed pointed the finger at the unnamed foreign powers he said were trying to destabilize the country, a possible reference to India. Islamabad often accuses India of being behind the attacks in Pakistan, a claim New Delhi denies. The Pakistani Taliban, a jihadist group best known for attacking the government and security forces, claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack. In the past, separatist insurgents in the western province of Balochistan, where Quetta is the regional capital, have claimed responsibility for attacks on Chinese targets. The separatist movement is secular and accuses Pakistan and China of exploiting local natural resources. In recent years, the targets of Baloch separatist attacks have included a hotel in the Chinese-built port of Gwadar, the Chinese consulate in the southern city of Karachi, and the exchange of partly Chinese shares in Karachi. A spokesman for an insurgent group, the Baloch Liberation Army, said in an interview that it was not involved in the attack. However, our organization will continue its military and political activities against China and Pakistan until their full withdrawal from Balochistan, said spokesman Jeeyand Baloch. The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that its ambassador was staying at the hotel and said he was outside the hotel at the time of the bombing. The ministry said it was unaware of any Chinese citizen being injured in the blast. We are confident that Pakistan will ascertain the truth, bring the perpetrators to justice and guarantee the safety of Chinese individuals and organizations in Pakistan, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday. Islamabad is seeking to attract Chinese private companies to set up factories in the country, and has also encouraged businesses from elsewhere to come to Pakistan, where terrorist attacks have been declining in recent years. Pakistan’s economy was struggling even before the Covid-19 pandemic. The country was forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund for help. There is a big security issue, but the foundation of this relationship is strong and China has taken a position that will not back down despite these obstacles, said Mustafa Hyder Sayed, executive director of the Pakistan-China Institute, a think tank in Islamabad . The development of industrial parks with China is crucial in the second phase of Beijing’s economic corridor with Pakistan, with the first phase setting up about $ 20 billion worth of power plants and roads from Chinese state-owned businesses. So far, however, there are few signs of a large influx of Chinese private sector businesses. Andrew Small, author of a book on China-Pakistan relations, said the Chinese always expected security risks, but if it turns out that jihadists are targeting them as well, it would lead them to reassess the threat. The Chinese private sector was already nervous about Pakistan and has always wanted to operate under detailed protective conditions, he said. —Josh Chin in Taipei and Waqar Gillani in Islamabad contributed to this article.

