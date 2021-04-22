No evidence to support my charge of Sterlite protest





Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has told an investigative commission that he has no evidence to substantiate his allegation that antisocial elements had resorted to violence during the protest demanding the closure of the Sterlite copper smelter on May 22, 2018. Thirteen people were killed in police shootings during a march taken at the Collection. Submits the affidavit In an affidavit submitted through his attorney to the Justice Investigation Commission Aruna Jegadeesan for the police shooting, the actor said there was no documentary evidence to prove his claim. After meeting with the families of victims of police shooting and violence, Mr Rajinikanth had told reporters that the penetration of anti-social elements had led to violence. Arul Vadivel Sekar, the commission’s lawyer, told reporters on Thursday that Mr Rajinikanth, in response to the call, had asked permission to answer a questionnaire. Upon receiving the questions, he presented his answer. explanations In his response, he stated that his address to the media after visiting the victims at Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital was an unplanned one, and he had no documentary evidence to substantiate his assertion that the interference of antisocial elements in the rally had caused violence. and arson, he said. The commission would call the actor to get some more clarification based on his response. The commission had called Mr. Rajinikanth to share evidence. The actor did not appear before the commission on several occasions, claiming that his appearance would bring trouble to people. Later, he mentioned COVID-19 for his inability to decide. Mr Sekar said 48 people were knocked down at the 27th hearing held between 19 and 22 April. So far, 719 out of 1,052 summoned persons had appeared before the commission. Police officers on duty during the rally, police officers injured in the violence and government officials, including the then collector, will be summoned for the next hearing to be held between May 17 and 21, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos