Houthi militia behind humanitarian situation in Yemen, KSrelief chief says at US-Arab meeting

NEW YORK: Increasing international cooperation is the optimal solution to tackle climate change, King Salman of Saudi Arabia said Thursday at a summit of world leaders.

He said global warming threatens life on our planet and that challenges recognize no national borders.

The goal is sustainable development, and to achieve this there must be a comprehensive methodology that takes into account the various developments and circumstances that exist around the world, said King Salman during the Climate Leaders Summit, which was organized by the US

He said the Kingdom has launched strategy packages and introduced regulations aimed at using clean, renewable resources to produce 50 per cent of the country’s energy needs by 2030.

Increasing the level of international co-operation is the optimal solution to meet the challenges of climate change, the king said.

During our G20 presidency last year we defended the need to adopt a notion of a circular carbon economy, launching two international initiatives to curb land degradation and protect coral reefs.

He added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently announced two new environmental plans: the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative. They aim to reduce carbon emissions in the region by more than 10 percent of current global contributions.

These initiatives also aim to plant 50 billion trees in the region, he said.

The Kingdom, he added, will work with its partners to achieve these goals and host forums for both initiatives later this year.

“Finally, we would like to reaffirm our acumen and commitment to working together to combat climate change in order to create a better environment for future generations, wishing them success in their efforts to protect our planet,” he said. .

Earlier, US President Joe Biden who convened the summit aimed at building global momentum for climate action ahead of COP26, KB

The Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November pledged to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions by up to 52 percent by 2030.

“Meeting this moment is more about preserving our planet,” Biden said. It is about securing a better future for all of us. He called it a moment of danger, but a moment of opportunity.

In his presidential campaign last year, Biden made tackling climate change one of his top priorities. While Republicans oppose his plans on the grounds that they will cost jobs in the coal, oil and gas industries, Biden believes a move to cleaner energy will create millions of well-paid jobs, a stance echoed by many leaders. world who participated in the yeast.

This is not a rabbit hug, this is about growth and jobs, said the Conservative Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

Forty leaders are attending the two-day summit. The UN has described 2021 as a climate emergency year, with scientists warning that climate change caused by the use of coal and other fossil fuels is exacerbating natural disasters such as droughts, floods, hurricanes and fires. There are fears that the world is now facing a race against time to avoid the catastrophic extremes of global warming.

The world’s most powerful nations have announced various measures to address the crisis. They include targets for reducing harmful emissions, plans to halt public coal financing, and a commitment to integrating climate action into economic stimulus plans in an effort to better recover from the pandemic-related economic collapse. with the intention of leaving no one behind.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin also pledged to reduce emissions. None of them mentioned their respective non-climate disputes with Biden.

Xi whose country is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, closely followed by the US said that protecting the environment means protecting productivity and increasing the environment means increasing productivity. It’s as simple as that.

Putin, whom Biden recently cited as a killer because of the repression of opponents by Russian leaders, said his country is genuinely interested in galvanizing international co-operation in order to seek further effective solutions to change the situation. climate as well as for all other vital challenges.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined a number of other leaders who spoke at the summit to welcome the US back to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, from which President Donald Trump withdrew.

She told Biden: There can be no doubt that the world needs your contribution if we really want to achieve our ambitious goals.

Small states and island countries, which contribute less to greenhouse gas emissions but face the greatest risks and damage from climate change as they are increasingly affected by hurricanes and rising sea levels, were sought the help of the great world powers.

Gaston Alfonso Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said his people are going through the edge of despair. He called on the international community’s debt relief and assistance to help his country recover from the effects of storms and pandemics, to prevent an influx of refugees from the climate.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the commitments made during the summit to achieve carbon neutrality as a much-needed boost to our collective efforts to address the climate crisis ahead of COP26 in November in Glasgow.

He added: It is now urgent that all countries, especially other major emitters, present their 2030 climate plans well in advance of the COP 26.

Guterres also called on leaders to receive $ 100 billion in climate commitments made in developing countries a decade ago.

The world will watch carefully, especially those already experiencing severe climate impacts and an ongoing economic crisis, he said.

Today’s summit shows that the tide is turning for climate action, but there is still a long way to go. To avoid a permanent climate catastrophe, we now urgently need to build the momentum given today, in this holiday year for humans and the planet.