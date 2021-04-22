Indonesia Looking for the submarine, with 53 on board, that could be too deep to help

AKARTA, Indonesia – Indonesian navy vessels on Thursday searched for a submarine that sank too deep to recover, reducing the chances of survival for the 53 people on board. Authorities said oxygen to the submarine would run out early Saturday.

KRI Nanggala 402 with diesel engine was attending a training exercise on Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call. Officials reported an oil spill and the smell of diesel fuel near the starting position of his last dive, about 96 kilometers (60 miles) north of the resort island of Bali, although there was no conclusive evidence that they were related to the submarine.

“We hope to rescue them before the oxygen runs out,” Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Adm Yudo Margono told reporters at 3 a.m. Saturday.

He said rescue crews found an unidentified object with high magnetism at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (165 to 330 meters) and that officials hope it is the submarine.

The Navy believes the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters (2,000-2,300 feet), much deeper than its estimated depth of collapse.

Ahn Guk-hyeon, an official from Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering of South Korea who rebuilt the ship in 2009-2012, said the submarine would collapse if it went deeper than about 200 meters (655 feet) due to pressure. He said his company has upgraded many of the submarine’s internal structures and systems, but has no recent information about the ship.

Frank Owen, secretary of the Australian Submarine Institute, also said the submarine could be at too great a depth to operate a rescue team.

“Most rescue systems are really only rated at about 600 meters (1,970 feet),” he said. “They can go deeper than that because they will have a safety margin integrated into the design, but the pumps and other systems associated with it may not have the ability to function. So they can survive at that depth.” but not necessarily to function “

Owen, a former submarine who developed an Australian submarine rescue system, said the Indonesian ship was not equipped with a rescue site around an escape key created for underwater rescue. He said a rescue submarine would make a waterproof connection to a disabled submarine with a so-called edge placed over the rescue seat so that the opening could be opened without filling the disabled submarine with water.

Owen said the submarine could recover from 500 meters (1,640 feet) without any damage, but could not say if it would have sunk to 700 meters (2,300 feet).

In November 2017, an Argentine submarine disappeared with 44 crew members in the South Atlantic, almost a year before its wreckage was found at a depth of 800 meters (2,625 meters). In 2019, a fire broke out in one of the deep-sea divers of the Russian Navy, killing 14 sailors.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked all the people of the country to pray for the submarine and crew to be found.

“Our top priority is the safety of the 53 crew members,” Widodo said in a televised speech. “For the families of the crew members, I can understand your feelings and we are doing our best to rescue all the crew members on board.”

The military said more than 20 naval vessels, two submarines and five planes were patrolling the area where the submarine was last discovered. A hydro-oceanographic study vessel equipped with underwater reconnaissance capabilities was also on its way to the site around the oil spill.

Margono said the oil slide may have been caused by a crack in the submarine reservoir after the ship sank.

Neighboring countries are rushing to join the complex operation.

Lifeboats from Singapore and Malaysia are expected to arrive between Saturday and Monday. The Indonesian military said Australia, the United States, Germany, France, Russia, India and Turkey have also provided assistance. South Korea said it had also offered assistance.

“The news of the missing submarine is deeply disturbing,” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said during a visit to New Zealand. “We will provide all the assistance we can. There is no doubt that the search and rescue of submarines is very complex.”

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton called the incident “a terrible tragedy”. He told Sydney Radio 2GB that the fact that the submarine is “in a very deep part of the water” makes it “very difficult to recover or to locate”.

“Our fervent prayers and hopes are addressed to the crew of KRI Nanggala, for their safety and resilience,” Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen wrote on Facebook.

The Indonesian Navy said an electrical failure may have occurred during the dive, causing the submarine to lose control and become incapable of undertaking emergency procedures that would have allowed it to reappear. It was rehearsal for a missile drill on Thursday, which was eventually canceled.

The German-built submarine, which has been in service in Indonesia since 1981, carried 49 crew members, its commander and three cannons, the Indonesian Ministry of Defense said. It was maintained and repaired in Germany, Indonesia and most recently in South Korea.

More than 60 Type 209 class submarines have been sold and served in 14 navies worldwide, said Marine Systems ThyssenKrupp spokesman Eugen Witte.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges to its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese ships off the Natuna Islands.

Last year, President Widodo reaffirmed the country’s sovereignty during a visit to the islands off the South China Sea, one of the busiest sea lanes where China has been embroiled in territorial disputes with its smaller neighbors.

