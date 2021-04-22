COVID-19: In the absence of a paid program for sick days from Ontario, some companies are growing

As it becomes increasingly clear that jobs are a key transmission point in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Canadian employers offer their employees paid paid leave in the absence of government action.

The benefits of paid medical leave, which allow workers to call sick without fear of losing a day’s pay, are becoming a political issue across the country, especially in Ontario. Benefit is one of the measures recommended by a group of experts who advise the government COVID-19 measures, but so far it has been rejected.

So far, there have been a total of 825 workplace explosions in the two largest counties of the province COVID-19 – 423 total job explosions in Toronto and 402 in the neighboring Peel region.

Last year, approximately 2,000 people with COVID-19 reported going to work after the onset of their symptoms, and at least 80 worked for one or more days after a positive test result, according to the Peel public health unit.

Without paid medical leave, workers bear the cost of lost income if they do not come to work, labor experts say.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic. “Without paid medical leave, there is pressure on, especially lower-income, workers to come to work even if they do not feel well,” said Raji Jayaraman, a professor of economics at the University of Toronto.

The Canadian Press contacted 36 employers across the country where workers should be physically present, seeking information about their paid sick leave policies.

Thirteen of those companies said they offer such benefits, including CIBC, Dollarama Inc., WestJet Airlines Ltd., Kraft Heinz Co. and Labatt Brewing Co.

Grocer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. introduced programs for all full-time and part-time employees “to ensure that no one would lose their salary for COVID-related absences,” said spokeswoman Catherine Thomas.

She added that “thousands of employees” have used “his payroll protection program”, which she said amounts to paid sick days during the pandemic.

Rival Bakall Metro Inc. also offers paid sick days “for a number of unionized employees depending on their collective agreement, as well as for a number of non-unionized employees,” communications vice president Marie-Claude Bacon said in an email.

Meanwhile, Air Canada employees who suspect they have COVID-19 are paid as they determine if they have the virus, if supported by proper documentation, spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said in an email.

Employees of Enbridge Inc. “get as much paid time as they need,” spokeswoman Tracie Kenyon said in an email. She added that the company has paid sick leave for employees for 14 calendar days, as well as short-term disability benefits if more time is needed.

General Motors Co. said there are provisions in place to support employees who cannot work because they are ill or have been asked by the GM to self-isolate or quarantine.

“These provisions include flexible work arrangements, temporary leave and paid sickness and accident benefits,” said Jennifer Wright, communications director for GM Canada.

Toy and toy maker Spin Master Corp. said it provides employees with five paid personal days a year, which they can use for personal illness or caring for others in their family who may be sick. They do not require a doctor’s note.

“For those employees who may have contracted COVID or who had to be cared for by someone with the virus, we have made every accommodation, including extended paid sick leave or caregiver,” spokeswoman Lauren Colt said in an email.

Manufacturer of vehicle parts Magna International Inc. provides paid leave that can be used for vacation, personal use or if someone is sick, said Tracy Fuerst, vice president, corporate communications, in an email.

Tim Hortons did not directly answer questions about whether he offers workers paid sick days. However, a spokesman said a program equally funded by the company and franchisees “ensures that Tim Hortons team members who have contracted COVID-19 or who are self-isolated at the specific request of the government, the medical authority or the owner of the the restaurant will be reimbursed for scheduled hours of up to 14 days. ”

Tim Hortons did not respond to inquiries as to whether the program covers employees staying at home if they suspect they may be ill.

Maple Leaf Foods also did not directly answer questions about its paid medical leave policy. The company “is providing nutritious food to the people in need during this pandemic and we are committed to finding the best ways to fulfill our essential role and keep our people safe at the same time,” Janet said. Riley Vice President of Communications.

Bulk Barn, Canada Goose, Goma Kanadeze, Couche-Tard, DavidsTea, Dollar Tree, Dorel, Sobeys parents Empire Co. Ltd., Freshii, Honda Canada, Kinder Morgan, Martinrea, McCain Foods, Second Cup, Stellantis Canada (formerly FCA Canada)) and Suncor did not respond to a request for comment.

A Linamar representative said its CEO and spokeswoman, Linda Hasenfratz, was unavailable for comment.

TD Bank, BMO, RBC and Scotia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paid sick days should be regulated through government employment standards to ensure all workers have access to it, said Carolina Jimenez, a coordinator with the Advocacy Group for Regular Work and Health Network.

Only 42 percent of working Canadians say they have access to paid medical leave, while only about 10 percent of low-wage workers, according to data from the Canadian Public Health Agency.

“Jobs are the main cause of infection. We have seen these figures from time to time, ”said Jimenez, who is also a Toronto-registered nurse.

“It is no coincidence that these are the same countries that employ workers with the minimum wage, with very little protection, without paid sick days.”

